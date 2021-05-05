SPORTS WEEK IN REVIEW

BY RUSS RAGAN
It was quite the week in sports. The big story was the NFL draft and in a usual spin the Falcons didn’t screw things up, at least on paper. Things started great for the Braves as they had three really good wins over the Cubs. Then things fell apart. They were ripped on Thursday and then they played the Blue Jays.
Let’s start with the NFL draft. We knew that the first picks were going to be quarterbacks and they were; and then came the Falcons. Would they take Mac Jones or Justin Fields? Would they trade down and get extra picks in this deep draft? Or, would they actually do the right thing and take Kyle Pitts? After a few moments, the name Kyle Pitts was announced and it was a great moment for the Falcons offense for many years to come. Let me take a brief moment to say I watched all 259 picks over three days and 17 plus hours. It was a tradition for me and my dad to watch it together. As many know, I lost my dad due to Covid right before Thanksgiving. I know he was proud of the pick even though I know he didn’t know but a couple of them. I must say that mom watched every single pick with me. Yes, she watched every pick from Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant. Thanks mom!
Ok, back to the draft. The Falcons did a really good job in addressing almost all of their many needs. Richie Grant should help at the safety slot. I liked the picks on defense as well. You noticed I used the word almost. They still don’t have a running back. Todd Gurley and Ito Smith will not be back. I guess the move will be with Mike Davis. He did a great job last year for the Panthers and he caught the ball very well.
Then in another interesting bit of news, the Falcons said they would listen to offers on Julio Jones. That’s very interesting indeed. He is a stud on the field but he is missed on the field. He has missed half the games due to injury.
Due to a big salary cap number, he won’t be traded until post June 1 if at all. That will be interesting to see if some old injuries scares some teams off. It should come as no surprise that the SEC had the most players drafted with 65. It was a new record that broke the old record of 64, also from the SEC last year. This is the 15th year in a row that the SEC had the most players drafted. The Big 10 was second with 44. I know dad is proud.
Ok, now for the Braves. They are very fortunate that the National League East is all struggling. They were a rough 3-4 on the week to drop to 12-16 on the year. Despite it all, they were only two games back going into Tuesday’s play.
The highlights were few against the Blue Jays. Christian Pache hit his first major league homerun on Saturday, a grand slam, but the bullpen couldn’t hold it in on extra innings and lost. The game featured a possible season injury. Catcher Travis D’Armond tore ligaments in his thumb and will hit the 60-day injured list. It looks like his season is possibly over. The good news is the Braves have depth at that position. The name William Canteras could possibly be a household name soon. Yes, that’s the cousin of the Cubs catcher Wilson. Nobody is still hitting but Acuna so they are due. It’s time for the answer the bell.
