Dodge sweeps Bacon in first round
By Joey Marchant
Dodge swept the Bacon County Red Raiders in the first round of the AA State Playoffs to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
It was a long and emotional day at the ballpark, and Coach Matt Herring gave the Indians the day off on Friday to try to recuperate physically and mentally before hitting the road for the second round.
This one had everything, a walk-off victory, a grand slam, both pitchers going the distance in Game 1, a straight steal of home, a batter called out for stepping on the plate, a batter denied first base after allegedly sticking his elbow into the path of a pitch, a coach being ejected, a near brawl on the field, and a near brawl in the stands, to name a few.
I should have known it was going to be a good day for Dodge when one early arriving Dodge Fan had a bird poop in her lap. Yes, I had to look it up, but this is apparently a sign of good luck.
After having its Senior night cancelled due to a forfeit of the last two regular season home games by Southwest Macon, Dodge got the day started by honoring its Seniors. The mothers held it together, and the boys were sent off to the locker room to try to focus on the task at hand.
It was an inauspicious start for Dodge, bird droppings excluded, as I apparently put the Senior Night pages in the wrong order and there was an equipment malfunction during the National Anthem. The Bacon Fans had a good chuckle, but those would be few and far between for them on this night.
A couple of Dodge miscues would put the Indians in an early hole on the field, but all is well that ends well.
Brendan O’Connor started the first game for Dodge and went the distance to pick up the win. O’Connor would sit the Raiders down in order in the first. It would turn out to be the only time that would happen in the game.
Dodge came out swinging in the first. O’Connor led off by hitting one back up the middle that literally took the pitcher’s glove off. Bacon’s Tre Thomas had the presence of mind to pick the ball up and fire it to first in time to get O’Connor. Garret Durden had an infield hit and would advance all the way to third when Davis Marchant reached on an error. Dodge was unable to drive them in, and the game remained scoreless.
Bacon would get on the scoreboard first in the second. O’Connor got the leadoff man to fly out. The next batter reached on an error and executed delayed steals of second and third. Meanwhile, O’Connor hit a batter. The runner at first then broke for second in an effort to draw a throw and allow the runner at third to score. Instead, Cole Cranford faked a throw to second and then fired behind the runner at third where Noah Cummings applied the tag for out number two. Two perfectly placed infield hits would result in a run scoring before O’Connor could escape the inning. Bacon led 1-0.
Dodge could not score in the bottom of the second, and Bacon tacked a run on in the third when the leadoff man reached on an infield hit, stole second and third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly. Bacon led 2-0.
Landin Crummey would cut the deficit in half for Dodge when he hit a solo homer over the right field fence in the third. Bacon led 2-1.
Bacon expanded its lead in the fourth. The inning started with shortstop Garrett Durden leaping high in the air to rob Bacon of a base hit. O’Connor walked the next batter. The next batter hit into a fielder’s choice, but the runner was safe at second. O’Connor struck out a batter before inducing a ground ball that should have led to a scoreless inning. However, the ball was booted to load the bases. O’Connor then gave up a grand slam to Bacon’s Brady Cothern to give Bacon a 6-1 lead. However, those would prove to be the last runs of the game for Bacon. Also during the inning, Crummey ran into the fence trying to catch a foul ball from his first base position and lay on the ground for a several minutes. Dodge Fans held their breath out of concern for Crummey’s well-being but also because he was scheduled to pitch Game 2. Crummey slowly rose to his feet and refused to leave the game. It turned out to be his glove side that crashed into the fence.
Dodge would go in order in the fourth, and Bacon would threaten to blow the game open in the fifth. The lead-off man hit a hard grounder right of third, which Noah Cummings dove to snag. However, the ball was caught in the webbing of his glove, and Cummings had no play at first. The next Bacon batter was called out for stepping on the plate during a bunt attempt. O’Connor then gave up a base hit to right. This was a very pivotal moment in the game. O’Connor would strike out the next two batters to work out of the jam. The score remained 6-1 Bacon.
The bird droppings finally kicked in for Dodge in the sixth. Garrett Durden reached on an error. Davis Marchant reached on an error. Cole Cranford singled to left to load the bases and was replaced by courtesy runner Seth Cossett. Kade Harpe reached on an error scoring Durden and Marchant. Braylon Mincey doubled down the right field line driving in Cossett and Harpe. Cummings came to the plate and was hit on the elbow, but the umpire ruled he made no attempt to avoid the ball and made him continue his at bat. Cummings then put one in play that was booted by the shortstop for the fourth Bacon error of the inning. Mincey scored on the play. Logan Slaughter bunted for a hit, and O’Connor walked to load the bases. It appeared Dodge was ready to break it open, but Bacon’s Tre Thomas kept his composure through all of the chaos around him and got the next three Dodge batters to pop up, strike out and fly out to right field to end the inning. The game was now tied 6-6.
O’Connor came back out to pitch the 7th with a high pitch count. The first batter attempted to bunt his way on base, but O’Connor pounced off the mound to throw him out at first. O’Connor then gave up a walk and hit a batter to put runners at first and second with one out. Facing the bottom of the order for Bacon, it really felt like O’Connor needed to strike out the next two batters to avoid the Indians again falling behind as Cothern waited in the two spot for Bacon. That’s exactly what O’Connor did. He got both batters to swing and miss at strike three. The game remained tied 6-6.
Kade Harpe hit a fly ball to centerfield and reached on yet another Bacon error with one out in the bottom of the seventh making it to second on the play. With two outs and Harpe stuck at second, Brady Moore was called upon to pinch hit. Moore took the first pitch for a strike. On the next pitch, Harpe broke for third and the catcher’s throw went into left field allowing Harpe to get up and scamper home with the game winning run. Harpe was mobbed by his teammates behind home plate and almost ended up crashing into the brick wall by the home dugout. Dodge had won Game 1 by a score of 7-6.
Statistical Leaders for Dodge in game 1 were as follows:
Landin Crummey was one for four with a solo home run.
Garrett Durden was one for four with a run.
Davis Marchant was one for four with a run.
Cole Cranford was one for four.
Braylon Mincey was two for four with a double, two RBIs and one run.
Logan Slaughter was two for three.
Brendan O’Connor pitched seven innings to earn the win allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out four, walking four and hitting two batters.
During the intermission, the Dodge County Diamond Club presented the family of the late Marty Burch with a plaque in Marty’s memory. Baseball played a big role in the life of Marty and his sons Chip Burch and Bryant Burch, and Marty was a faithful member of the Diamond Club during Chip’s high school career.
The 2021 AA State Champion Dodge County Competition Cheerleaders were also recognized during the intermission. The girls had just received their state championship rings in a ceremony at the high school going on at the same time as Game 1. These girls overcame much adversity and defied the odds to capture the State Championship this year. Coach Tammie Lewis lost both parents during the COVID-19 Pandemic. During the season, Harlee Strickland, a former Dodge Cheerleader, died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The girls dedicated their title to Harlee who was a happy and kind hearted young woman and loved by many. Then as the girls were preparing to try to win the Region 3AA Championship for the fourth year in a row, a quarantine threatened to derail them. Dodge would need to place no less than second at the Region Competition to qualify for State. With two reserve cheerleaders who were competing in competition for the first time all season, Dodge did just that finishing second to Bleckley County. With their starters back from quarantine, the girls set their eyes upon the ultimate prize. I don’t know anything about competition cheerleading, but when I watched their performance and the girls’ reactions on Facebook Live, I knew they had done something special. Sure enough, when the scores were tallied, Dodge was the AA State Champion for the first time in school history.
The drama would continue in game two when Landin Crummey would take the mound for Dodge. As GHSA rules dictate, Bacon would be the home team for game two. Crummey would learn right away that he drew a home plate umpire for game two with nowhere near the same size strike zone that O’Connor had the benefit of in game one. That fact and perhaps the lingering effects from crashing into the fence earlier caused Crummey to struggle, but like good pitchers do, Crummey pressed through it before exhausting his pitch count and giving way to the thin Dodge bullpen.
Dodge jumped on Bacon early. Crummey had a one out base hit the other way in the first and gave way to courtesy runner Seth Cossett. Garrett Durden followed with a base hit to give Dodge runners at first and second. Cossett stole third, and another throw into left field by the Bacon catcher allowed Cossett to pop up and score as Durden ended up at third. Davis Marchant walked giving Dodge runners at the corners. Cole Cranford hit a sacrifice fly to score Durden. Dodge led 2-0.
Crummey gave up two walks and a base hit in the first, which along with a Dodge error allowed a run to score. Dodge led 2-1.
Dodge went scoreless in the second while Crummey walked two and Dodge committed another error to load the bases in the second. However, Crummey pitched out of it preserving the 2-1 Dodge lead.
Dodge couldn’t take advantage of a Brendan O’Connor walk and Garret Durden single in the third. Bacon took advantage of two hits, an error and a bases loaded walk to tie the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the third.
Dodge would jump back out in front in the top of the fourth. Cranford led off with a base hit. Gage Pittman replaced him as a courtesy runner. Kade Harpe and Braylon Mincey each followed with bunt hits to load the bases. Pittman was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a passed ball. Noah Cummings doubled to left field to drive in Harpe and Mincey. Logan Slaughter and O’Connor both walked to load the bases. Crummey hit a sacrifice fly to score Cummings. Garrett Durden stepped to the plate. Slaughter broke early for home as the pitcher delivered to the plate. Durden showed bunt and pulled back just as Slaughter was sliding into the plate inches ahead of the tag from the catcher. This brought Bacon’s head coach out for a lengthy argument, which ultimately led to his ejection or banishment to the dugout as the case is in high school baseball. What happened next would set off a firestorm. The pitcher delivered the next pitch straight toward Durden’s head. This gave the appearance of retaliation against Durden for attempting to distract the catcher with the fake bunt. If it was, it was not very smart as O’Connor had moved up to third on the previous play and Dodge already led by 4 runs. Durden was able to elude the pitch, and O’Connor broke for home. The ball ricocheted off the backstop and right to the catcher who tagged out O’Connor as he slid head first into home. The Bacon catcher jabbed O’Connor in the back for good measure, and O’Connor popped up as the two stood toe to toe. Coaches grabbed those two. Several Dodge players headed out of the dugout, some ready to fight and others holding them back. One Bacon player who was two inches taller than anyone else on the field tried to get to the Dodge dugout, but a Bacon County coach managed to hold him back. There was a lengthy delay until both teams cooled down.
The emotions spilled over into the stands. I had already watched earlier in the game as a middle aged Bacon County woman shouted at some young Dodge fans to sit down and quit cheering and knew that wasn’t going to end well. Some Dodge fans took umbrage to what they perceived was the Bacon pitcher throwing at Durden’s head. After voicing their displeasure, they were confronted by Bacon fans. A Dodge student went to defend his mother and got into a verbal altercation with adult Bacon fans. Eventually three high school administrators and the Athletic Director positioned themselves between the fans until law enforcement could arrive. The Administration did a great job of intervening and should be commended while allowing the passionate fans to stay to watch their players finish their season.
The presence of law enforcement and the fact that Dodge was about to take a big lead in the game helped to cool things down without serious incident.
Bacon managed to cut the Dodge lead to 6-4 with three hits in the bottom of the fourth. Dodge got those right back in the fifth. Garrett Durden walked. Marchant grounded out advancing Durden to second. Durden took third on a pitch in the dirt. Harpe drove Durden in with an infield hit. Harpe stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Mincey doubled to score Harpe. Dodge led 8-4.
Bacon scored two more and knocked Crummey out in the bottom of the fifth. Crummey started the inning with his eighth strikeout of the game. Then he gave up a base hit and two consecutive walks. He was at or close to his limit on pitches. Jason Lann who seems to have solidified his spot as the first man out of the bullpen came in to pitch. Lann set out to get ground balls. He got a ground out to first, but a run scored. He got another ground ball that should have been out three, but it was booted and a run scored. Lann hit the next batter to load the bases. Lann then got a soft liner that shortstop Garrett Durden was able to fade back and catch for out three. Dodge led 8-6.
Dodge finally pulled away in the sixth. Slaughter led off with a walk and was driven in by an O’Connor double. Garrett Durden walked and continued to second to get in an intentional run down allowing O’Connor to score from third. Durden then stole third. Marchant walked and was replaced by pinch runner Hunter Kirkley who would later advance to second on defensive indifference. Cranford was intentionally walked to load the bases and replaced by courtesy runner Gage Pittman. Harpe singled to score Durden. Kirkley scored on a wild pitch. Mincey singled to score Pittman and Harpe. Slaughter singled to score Mincey. Dodge led 15-6.
Bacon would add two in the sixth on another homer by Cothern and three in the seventh, but Lann was able to finish the game and preserve the 15-11 victory for Dodge.
Statistical Leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Brendan O’Connor was one for three with a double, two walks, one RBI and one run.
Landin Crummey was two for five with one RBI.
Garrett Durden was two for three with two walks and three runs.
Cole Cranford was one for three with one walk and one RBI.
Kade Harpe was three for four with two RBIs and three runs.
Braylon Mincey was three for four with a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Noah Cummings was one for three with a double and two RBIs.
Logan Slaughter was one for two with two walks and two runs.
Landin Crummey pitched four and one-third innings allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits while striking out eight, walking seven and hitting one.
Jason Lann pitched two and two-thirds innings allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out three, walking one and hitting two.
The key to the first round win was the production of the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth place hitters who accounted for 12 hits including three doubles, eight runs scored and nine RBIs. Dodge will need to clean up seven errors on the day.
Dodge was scheduled to travel to Thomasville to take on the Thomasville High Bulldogs on Tuesday, May 4, but results were not available at press time. If necessary a third game will be held on Wednesday, May 5 at 5:00 pm. Hopefully, we will have good news to report next week. Thomasville won Region 1AA and has a record of 20-9. Dodge is now 19-6.