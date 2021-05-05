OBITUARIES

JOHN FRANKLIN STRICKLAND
Retired Carpenter
John Franklin Strickland, age 74, of Rhine, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
IRENE HINSON FOSTER
Homemaker
Irene Hinson Foster, age 79, of Eastman, died Monday, May 3, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Myron Parkerson officiating, with interment in Giddens Harrell Cemetery.
EFFIE MAE DELLEMAR
Retired Cook MGC
Effie Mae Dellemar, age 92, of Eastman, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Memorial services were held Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the field in the Empire community.
DOROTHY DIANE JACKSON
Home Care Nurse Aid
Dorothy Diane Jackson, age 58, of Eastman, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Graveside services were held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery.
REVEREND CHARLES STEPHEN “STEVE” HAMLIN
Reverend Charles Stephen “Steve” Hamlin, age 72, of Rhine, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 8, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Todd Crosby, Reverend Ricky Gilmore, and Reverend Douglas McHenry officiating, with interment in Bay Springs Cemetery in Rhine.
