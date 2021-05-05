By Rileykate Mullis
In a school year when so many challenges faced students of all ages and stages, Erin Parker committed to continued academic success, reached for the stars, and ultimately became one.
Due to her countless hours of study and her drive to succeed, Parker, a senior at Dodge County High School (DCHS) scored a 1450 on her SAT and was named the 2020-2021 STAR Student.
To be recognized as a STAR student, high school seniors must obtain the highest score on a single test date on the two-part SAT and be in the top ten percent of their respective senior class based on grade point average.
Upon hearing the news that she’d been named STAR Student, Parker said, “It is certainly an honor to be named STAR Student. I am very proud to have accomplished something of this nature.”
Parker largely credits her academic success to all of the teachers who worked to see their students succeed, her personal implementation of effective study methods, and the support from her family.
To acknowledge and honor teachers who have encouraged students throughout their journey, each STAR Student chooses a STAR Teacher.
Parker has chosen her ninth grade English teacher, Amy Mullis, as this year’s STAR Teacher.
“I chose Mrs. Mullis as STAR Teacher because she taught me what I needed for the English portion of the SAT,” Parker continued reflectively. “You can clearly see that she has a passion for teaching after just one class with her.”
Amy Mullis, Erin Parker
STAR student, teacher named
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)