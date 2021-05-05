Joe Biden has a relentless and false narrative of how racist this country supposedly is. He thinks this is his ticket to keeping power.
Boring and radical – the Biden far left.
HR1 is a federal takeover of our elections. Don’t let it happen.
I refused to watch the Biden speech but others pointed out that he never gave Donald Trump any credit for his great work on the vaccine. You’d have thought Crazy Joe invented it.
“Trump is the greatest counter-puncher we’ve ever seen in politics.”
Former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski
“Prioritize education programs that produce job-holders, not degree holders.”
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R)
“If you give up your rights now, you’ll never get them back.”
Brigitte Gabriel
Sports people in the presidential endorsement game 2020 for Biden: Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Greg Popovich, Stan van Gundy, Doc Rivers, Gregg Popovich, Stan van Gundy.
For Trump: Herschel Walker, Vince Dooley, Jack Brewer, Daryl Strawberry, Curt Schilling, Jack Nicklaus, Mariano Rivera, Kurt Suzuki, Aubrey Huff, Lew Holtz, Mike Tyson, Dennis Rodman, Pete Rose.
Democrats try to keep us in a crisis mode. Only they can save us if we keep voting for them.
Montana Senator Steve Daines earlier spent 28 years working in the private sector before running for Congress. Good for him. We need more of this experience in the political game.
“Joe Biden may not be a radical socialist, but he is doing the best imitation of one this writer has lately seen.”
Pat Buchanan on VDare.com 4-29-21
Boring and radical
