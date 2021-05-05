Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
I have heard friends and acquaintances opine that President Biden is senile and suffering from dementia and therefore unable to lead.
But I recall in one of my history classes while in college the story of “El Cid, (Rodrigo Diaze de Vivar”), the Spanish war hero who led his army to victory even after he was dead. The story goes on that his corpse was tied to the saddle of his horse, which galloped to the front of the army. The enemy thought the great El Cid was alive and leading the attack and fled!
Similarly, Biden may be propped up with meds and may only be a mouthpiece attached to Marionette strings to his Leftist puppet masters, and is doing the bidding for these gadflies, (Pelosi, Schumer, “AOC”, and the rest of these liberal weasels who want to send this country to hell. My personal opinion, senile, demented or not, Biden and his liberal political wing is getting his agenda pushed through while the Republican opposition appears effectively neutered. from the gigantic spending bills, to the attack on the filibuster, to the possible gun controls, to the packing of the Supreme Court-it’s all getting done. And by an empty suit!
Every bit of this could have been a moot point if the eighty thousand registered Republican voters in Georgia January 5th special election would have gotten off their lazy apathetic and uninterested butts and voted. Thanks to them, this is the Coup de gras that we have now. Perhaps we should give them a pass, Like so many idiots in this country, the TV premier of the “Mask Singer, American Idol, and reruns of The Biggest Loser” was showing on January 5th. These morons were more than likely cemented in that Lazy Boy with a BIG GULP and eating hot wings taking in this non sense rather than voting. Their selfishness is the reason of so much misery. The real question, how many in Dodge County is part of this matrix of this eighty thousand? I pray none.
Where is an effective opposition when we need it?
God save the United States of America.
This country is doomed.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
