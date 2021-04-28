BY RUSS RAGAN
It was an interesting week in sports. The good news was Ronald Acuna was OK after a scary abdominal injury. The other good news was the team had a pair of off days, then there was Sunday. The bad news was the Braves only had one hit as they were swept in a double header against Arizona. The good news? Well, the no hitter in game two was considered “unofficial” because it was a scheduled seven-inning game.
Let’s face it though; things could be a whole lot worse for the Braves at this point. They are 9-12 and somehow only two games out of the lead in the East. First things first; they are not hitting. Acuna is batting .371 with seven homers. Listen to these averages after that. Freeman .203 with five homers, Albies .164, Riley .241, but improving, D’Arnaud .190, Swanson .123, Ozuna .184 with only one homer, Pache .13 and will be in the minors for a while to get his swing back.
The pitching hasn’t been lights out either. Fried, Anderson and Snyley have been on the disabled list. Soroka isn’t close to ready; I was thinking that to start with. The team has one pitcher with two wins and its Josh Tomlin. Put all these things together and you would think they would be five or six games out of the lead. Ok, to round this up, Freeman will hit. Ozuna will get his homers even though he will be streaky. The starting pitching will be good enough and I think everything will be fine.
I know it’s April, almost May, but I can’t wait for the college draft for the NFL is Thursday night. The first three picks are all locks. They will be quarterbacks. Then there are the Falcons. Like most everyone, I have been torn against three options, a quarterback, Kyle Pitts or a trade down.
I am down to two options, Pitts on the trade down. Matt Ryan has four years under contract and it would cost huge money to let him go for at least two years. I think they will get a quarterback in the draft but not early. I think Kellan Mond may be a good fit. I like Pitts, I know he is a Gator but he would look really good in a Falcon uniform. Pitts may be a Tony Gonzalez type player down the road. I wouldn’t object to trading down but it would have to be way down. It would have to be a deal that brings back multiple number one and two picks. As good as I think Pitts will be, and I think he will be a stud, but this team is more than one player away from being good. The draft will really start with the Falcons. It will be very interesting but no first round quarterback, please!
