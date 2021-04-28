Dodge to host Bacon County in first round
By Joey Marchant
Dodge will host the Bacon County Red Raiders in a best of three series in the first round of the State Baseball Playoffs. Game one will be held Thursday April 29th at 5:00 p.m. Game 2 will take place 30 minutes after the completion of Game one. If necessary, a third game will be hosted by Dodge on Friday April 30th at 5:00 p.m. Dodge will also hold its Senior Day activities before Game one. Bacon comes in with a record of 12-12. They have a strong baseball tradition and swept Dodge in the first round in 2019.
Dodge wrapped up its regular season on April 22nd with a trip to Savannah to face the Benedictine Cadets who were ranked second in the State in AAAA.
Early on, this one looked like a huge mismatch. Benedictine took a 3-0 lead with two doubles and a single in the first. Landin Crummey would settle down after that pitching a scoreless second and fourth and allowing one unearned run in the third.
Dodge scratched out a run in the third when Logan Slaughter bunted for a hit and was driven in when Crummey singled.
Dodge trailed 4-1, but the Indians would take the lead in the top of the fifth. Brendan O’Connor reached on an error to start the inning. Crummey followed with a base hit. Garrett Durden walked to load the bases. Davis Marchant waked to drive in O’Connor. Cole Cranford was hit by a pitch driving in Crummey. Gage Pittman entered as a courtesy runner for Cranford. Kade Harpe hit a ground ball to second to score Garrett Durden. The second baseman threw wide of first allowing Marchant to score. Braylon Mincey grounded out driving in Pittman. Dodge led 5-3.
O’Connor relieved Crummey and pitched a scoreless bottom of the fifth. Benedictine would tie it in the sixth when Vanderbilt Commit Carter Holton hit a two run homer.
The game would go to extra innings, and Dodge would have its last opportunity for the upset in the eighth. Griffin Durden, O’Connor and Crummey all walked to load the bases with two outs. Garrett Durden hit a soft roller by the pitcher. The shortstop charged, fielded and fired to first to get Durden by half a step.
Benedictine went on to walk it off in the bottom of the eighth, but Dodge left Savannah having won the respect of the Cadets and their fans who offered several compliments after the game.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Landin Crummey was three for four with one RBI and one run.
Garrett Durden was one for four with one run.
Kade Harpe was one for four with one RBI.
Braylon Mincey was one for four with one RBI.
Logan Slaughter was one for three with one run.
Landin Crummey pitched four innings allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts.
Brendan O’Connor pitched three and 2/3ds innings allowing three earned runs on three hits while walking three, hitting one and striking out four.
Come out and support the Indians in the playoffs this Thursday at 5:00 p.m.