Obituaries

W. F. “CRICKET” ATKINSON
Retired Robins Air Force Base
W.F. “Cricket” Atkinson, age 83, of Eastman, died, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Orphans Cemetery with Reverend Daniel Cook and Mr. Victor Villegas officiating.
RONALD HATTAWAY
Retired Policeman and Security Guard
Ronald Hattaway, age 73, of Eastman died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
CLARENCE RUSSELL WATSON
Retired Insurance Agent
Clarence Russell Watson age 82, of Eastman, died, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Dr. Jerry Peele, Reverend Clay Layfield and Reverend Greg Lowery officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Cadwell.
FAYE BARNETT
Retired Lithonia
Lighting Employee
Faye Barnett, age 77, of Eastman died Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Coliseum Medical Center.
Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Dr. Danny Barton officiating.
Tempest Storm
Las Vegas Entertainer
The death Tuesday, April 20, of 93-year-old Georgia born Tempest Storm of Las Vegas, deemed as one of the most famous burlesque stars of all time, is drawing condolences and attention from people all over America; especially in Waycross, where her brother retired Mattox Broadcasting Sales Manager Jim Miller resides.
MELVIN THEO SCARBOROUGH
Retired Robins Air Force Base
Melvin Theo Scarborough, age 86, joined the Lord in Heaven on Monday, April 12, 2021. The son of the late J.W. Scarborough, Sr. and Emma Holland Scarborough, Melvin was born on December 21, 1934, in Eastman, Georgia. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant for four years before working on Robins Air Force Base as an Item Manager for an additional 30 years, retiring in 2017.
DOROTHY DIANE JACKSON
Home Care Nurse Aid
Dorothy Diane Jackson, age 58, of Eastman, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Graveside services were held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery.
ROY BEN WILLIS
Retired RAFB
Roy Ben Willis, age 75, of Eastman, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Shamrock Nursing Home in Dublin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Al Daniell officiating. Interment will follow in Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
