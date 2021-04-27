Traffic stop leads to firearms, drugs

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of April 20 through April 26, 2021.
A traffic stop in Gresston on Sunday, April 26 resulted in two arrests. William Vickery and Wornie Coleman were charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felons, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamines.
Ryan Bowling, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested on a hold for Emmanuel County Sheriff’s Office.
Wornie Cecil Coleman, age 34, of Macon, was arrested for receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or repeat offender.
Candance Dwight, age 24, of Abbeville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Jimmy Bradley Hayes, age 34, of East Dublin, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and expired or no registration or title.
Kobie Maddox, age 21, was arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer when engaged on official business results in serious physic.
Kristofer Dexter Ramdhanie, age 19, of Oxford, was arrested for criminal damage to property-second degree.
Travaris James Rogers, age 22, of Fitzgerald, was arrested for possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons etc., without consent of warden, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving substances and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.
Dasha Simmons, age 31, of Cochran, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and probation violation
William Joseph Vickery, age 41, of Macon, was arrested for receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or repeat offender, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
James Birdsong, age 32, of Ellenwood, was arrested for probation violation.
Christopher Shawn Brady, age 31, was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Catherine Davis, age 55, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects.
Domiana Maris Gunsby, age 23, of Fitzgerald, was arrested for giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons etc. without consent of warden, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving substances, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.
Haley Nicole Hatmaker, age 19, of Rentz, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Traffic stop leads to firearms, drugs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)