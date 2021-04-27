Traffic stop leads to firearms, drugs

Tuesday, April 27. 2021
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of April 20 through April 26, 2021.

A traffic stop in Gresston on Sunday, April 26 resulted in two arrests. William Vickery and Wornie Coleman were charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felons, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamines.

Ryan Bowling, age 24, of Eastman, was arrested on a hold for Emmanuel County Sheriff’s Office.

Wornie Cecil Coleman, age 34, of Macon, was arrested for receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or repeat offender.

Candance Dwight, age 24, of Abbeville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jimmy Bradley Hayes, age 34, of East Dublin, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and expired or no registration or title.

Kobie Maddox, age 21, was arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer when engaged on official business results in serious physic.

Kristofer Dexter Ramdhanie, age 19, of Oxford, was arrested for criminal damage to property-second degree.

Travaris James Rogers, age 22, of Fitzgerald, was arrested for possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons etc., without consent of warden, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving substances and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.

Dasha Simmons, age 31, of Cochran, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects and probation violation

William Joseph Vickery, age 41, of Macon, was arrested for receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or repeat offender, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

James Birdsong, age 32, of Ellenwood, was arrested for probation violation.

Christopher Shawn Brady, age 31, was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Catherine Davis, age 55, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects.

Domiana Maris Gunsby, age 23, of Fitzgerald, was arrested for giving inmates liquor, drugs, weapons etc. without consent of warden, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving substances, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

Haley Nicole Hatmaker, age 19, of Rentz, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Cory Ian Hulett, age 44, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.

Terri Nechelle McCoy, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for bench warrant Abbeville Police Department.

Marquez Pitts, age 26, of Cochran, was arrested on a hold for Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaquez Dekavin Redmon, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for battery-family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Andrew Ruben Rolodan, age 29, of Abbeville, was arrested for probation violation.

Dori C. Veal, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to appear for finger printable charge-felony.

Eric Meshone Wright, age 45, of McRae, was arrested for probation violation.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of April 20 through April 27, 2021.

Genethal Latrelle Harris, age 45, of Hazlehurst, was arrested for obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers and theft by shoplifting.

Jacquez Redmon, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct, battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Surene Latitia Nelson, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for battery-family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Albert Walker, age 69, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass-business.

Ryan Bowling, age 24, homeless, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation.

James Junior Young, age 55, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, aggravated assault and receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or repeat offender.

Dori Veal, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

Dillan James Anderson, age 21, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for suspended license, possession and use of drug related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Justin Gordon, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass-private.

Timothy Howell, age 44, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI-drugs less safe.

Candance Dwight, age 24, of Abbeville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
