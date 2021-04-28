A two-tier justice system

Wednesday, April 28. 2021
Steve Sailer, Linda Thom, Brenda Walker, John Derbyshire, James Kirkpatrick are among many fine writers you’ll find on VDare.com but not in daily newspapers. No wonder many daily newspapers are dropping off the scene. Many more are so bad they should disappear also. Weeklies such as The Dodge County News do a fine job and run circles around the big dailies. VDare.com is so good it has been banned by Facebook. 
Over three months later some who were at the Capitol riot are still in jail with no bail and no proof they had done anything wrong. They were hunted down by a vengeful government left hit squad. A government goon murdered Ashli Babbitt, firing the only shot in the whole melee, walked free and is yet to be identified. No attendee had a weapon. Somehow I do not see this result with a Trump presidency, but it happened under a gutless, violent left wing administration. This is obviously a two-tier justice system.
President Trump raised $46 million in the fourth quarter 2020 in his reelection campaign but it wasn’t enough to overcome massive vote fraud.
“We now talk as if America, freedom and democracy were all the same thing. It’s assumed that government may justly do anything, provided it does so with majority support.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
A great political philosophy:
“I expose elites, control freaks, race hustlers, con artists, ingrates, liars, reality deniers, bullies and incompetents.”
Michelle Malkin on VDare.com  12-11-2019
“80% of illegals released by sanctuary cities repeat crimes.”
OneNewsNow.com  10-26-2019
Of course – that’s what they do for a living.
Foreign aid and foreign adventurism should both be foreign concepts.
Liberals try to stay in D.C. forever. You’ll not find a liberal who believes in term limits. Take Dick Durbin (Demo left-Illinois), please take him.

He’s been in Congress for 38 years or so, House 1983-1997, Senate 1997-now. He’s still there, unfortunately, and pathetic Joe Biden is closing in on 50 years in D.C. What has he ever accomplished?
The Trump blue collar boom was impressive, with earnings for the bottom 10 percent rising faster than for the top ten percent of wage earners as of January 2020 and continuing through the year 2020.
During the Obama presidency 300,000 people left the work force while 3,500,000 joined the work force during the first three years of the Trump presidency.
As of Jan. 15, 2020, 160 million people were working in the USA. No president had ever come close to that number in previous years.
Four Demo Senators voted no on the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination and lost reelection. One Demo voted for him and was reelected. Those are the kind of numbers I like and I’ll bet you never heard that on the big media networks.
Do you know anyone who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 who said they would not vote for him again in 2020? I don’t.
B I D E N: Biggest Idiot Democrats Ever Nominated.
Big media motto: All the news that’s fit to slant, tint and omit.
Said by Sen. Jesse Helms after Ronald Reagan won the 1980 presidential election: “God has given America one more chance.”
Bumper sticker of the day – an oldie: Draft Beer, Not Students.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
