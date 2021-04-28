Steve Sailer, Linda Thom, Brenda Walker, John Derbyshire, James Kirkpatrick are among many fine writers you’ll find on VDare.com but not in daily newspapers. No wonder many daily newspapers are dropping off the scene. Many more are so bad they should disappear also. Weeklies such as The Dodge County News do a fine job and run circles around the big dailies. VDare.com is so good it has been banned by Facebook.
Over three months later some who were at the Capitol riot are still in jail with no bail and no proof they had done anything wrong. They were hunted down by a vengeful government left hit squad. A government goon murdered Ashli Babbitt, firing the only shot in the whole melee, walked free and is yet to be identified. No attendee had a weapon. Somehow I do not see this result with a Trump presidency, but it happened under a gutless, violent left wing administration. This is obviously a two-tier justice system.
President Trump raised $46 million in the fourth quarter 2020 in his reelection campaign but it wasn’t enough to overcome massive vote fraud.
“We now talk as if America, freedom and democracy were all the same thing. It’s assumed that government may justly do anything, provided it does so with majority support.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
A great political philosophy:
“I expose elites, control freaks, race hustlers, con artists, ingrates, liars, reality deniers, bullies and incompetents.”
Michelle Malkin on VDare.com 12-11-2019
“80% of illegals released by sanctuary cities repeat crimes.”
OneNewsNow.com 10-26-2019
Of course – that’s what they do for a living.
Foreign aid and foreign adventurism should both be foreign concepts.
Liberals try to stay in D.C. forever. You’ll not find a liberal who believes in term limits. Take Dick Durbin (Demo left-Illinois), please take him.
A two-tier justice system
