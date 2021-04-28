Legals 04-28-21

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 4, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
GLOCK 19 9MM HANDGUN (SERIAL NO.: VEX872)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 20th day of APRIL, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
EASTMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CONSTRUCTION/SERVICE BIDS
NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE BY SEALED BIDS
CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The City of Eastman offers for sale the following real estate, known as Fred’s, 5011 4th Avenue, Eastman, Georgia, Dodge County Tax Assessor Map/Parcel E20/096, as authorized by O.C.G.A. § 36-37-6, and more particularly described in the legal description below.
The City of Eastman will receive sealed bids for the property described below no later than May 10, 2021, at 2 o’clock p.m., at City Hall. Council shall have the right to reject any and all bids or offers, to cancel any proposed sale, or to re-advertise the sale.
All interested parties are invited to submit bids in accordance with the above to the City of Eastman at City Hall, P.O. Drawer 40, 333 College Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023. All related documentation is available for public inspection at City Hall.
Legal Description: 5011 4th Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, GA
Map/Parcel E20/096
Tract 1: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, said tract being more particularly described as follows: begin at a point on the northwest right-of-way line of 4th Avenue in said City of Eastman, which point is located in a direction of south 45 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53.75 feet from the western intersection of the rights-of-way lines of said 4th Avenue and College Street in said City of Eastman, and from said point of beginning thus established; thence continue along the northwest right-of-way line of 4th-Avenue in a direction of south 46 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 80.09 feet to a rail-road spike; thence run north 45 degrees 27 minutes west a distance of 235.14 feet to an iron pin; thence run north 45 degrees 57 minutes east a distance of 56.44 feet to an iron pin; thence run north 44 degrees 06 minutes west a distance of 26 feet to an iron pin; thence run north 46 degrees 11 minutes east a distance of 23.3 feet to an iron pin; thence run south 45 degrees 27 minutes east a distance of 262 feet back to the point or place of beginning. Said tract is designated as Parcel No. 1 on that certain Plat of survey dated 14 December, 1971, as prepared by Carey E. Treadwell, GA. R.L.S. No. 1538, said Plat being of record in the office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 10, page 151, and said Plat and the record thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Tract 2: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: begin at the point marking the western intersection of the rights-of-way lines of 4th Avenue and College Street in said City of Eastman, and from said point, thence run along the western right-of-way line of College Street in a direction of north 27 degrees 08 minutes west a distance of 78.25 feet to an iron pin; thence continue north 42 degrees 32 minutes west a distance of 187.3 feet to an iron pin; thence run south 46 degrees 11 minutes west a distance of 87.6 feet to an iron pin; thence run south 45 degrees 27 minutes east a distance of 262 feet to a point on the northwest right-of-way line of 4th Avenue; thence run along said right-of-way line north 46 degrees 47 minutes east a distance of 53.75 feet back to the place or point of beginning. Said tract herein conveyed being designated as Parcel #2 on that certain Plat of survey dated 14 December, 1971, as prepared by Carey E. Treadwell, GA. R.L.S. No. 1538, said Plat being of record in the office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 10, page 151; and said Plat and the record thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by this reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Less and except from Tract 2 the following: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: to find the point of beginning, start at the western corner of intersection of Fourth Avenue and College Street, and from said western corner thence run north 27 degrees 08 minutes west a distance of 76.25 feet; thence run north 42 degrees 32 minutes west a distance of 161.3 feet to a point, this being the point of beginning of the tract herein conveyed; and from said point of beginning thus established; thence run north 42 degrees 32 minutes west a distance of 26 feet, more or less, to a point; thence run south 46 degrees 11 minutes west a distance of 110.9 feet to a point; thence run south 44 degrees 06 minutes east a distance of 26 feet to a point; thence run north 45 degrees 57 minutes east a distance of 110.9 feet, more or less, back to the place or point of beginning. All in accordance with a Plat of survey dated 14 December, 1971 as prepared by Carey E. Treadwell, GA. R.L.S. No. 1538; said Plat being of record in the office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 10, page 151; and said Plat and the record thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by this reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SHARLEEN WILLIAMS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 31st day of March, 2021.
SHERYL BEARDEN
150 Pine Crest Drive
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Administrator, Estate of
SHARLEEN WILLIAMS
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
Estate No. P-21-9412
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN LENARD BURCH, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of March, 2021.
JOHN CHRISTOPHER BURCH
Executor,
Estate of JOHN LENARD BURCH
344 Dublin Hwy.
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of FRED R. BRACEWELL, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
LILLIAN F. BRACEWELL
Executor of the Estate of
FRED R. BRACEWELL,
Deceased
LEE CANNON
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Post Office Box 55270
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-6065 – Phone
Attorney for the Estate
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: Estate of SANDRA MCDANIEL HOWELL
In the PROBATE COURT of DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
P-20-9355
All creditors of the Estate of SANDRA MCDANIEL HOWELL late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL
348 Missouri Way
Travis AFB, CA 94535
This 6th day of April 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: Estate of SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL
In the PROBATE COURT of DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
P-20-9356
All creditors of the Estate of SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL
348 Missouri Way
Travis AFB, CA 94535
This 6th day of April 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CANOYE T. RAYNOR
All creditors of the Estate of CANOYE T. RAYNOR are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 8th day of April, 2021.
BOB MONROE GRAHAM,
Executor of the
Estate of CANOYE T. RAYNOR, Deceased
P O Box 244
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of William Clark Burch, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-21-9420
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of April, 2021.
SHEILA ANN WHITE as Co-Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH, Deceased
KOLBY K. WHITE as Co-Executor of the Estate of WILLIAM CLARK BURCH, Deceased
3112 New Bethel Church Rd.
McRae-Helena, GA 31037
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
JIM ROBERT FOSKEY, Plaintiff
vs.
KARLYN SHAE FOSKEY, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 21V-9146
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: KARLYN SHAE FOSKEY (MILLER):
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on MARCH 26, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on MARCH 26, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon JIM ROBERT FOSKEY plaintiff, whose address is 110 EAST STREET; RHINE, GEORGIA 31077, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 26th day of MARCH, 2021.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
IN THE THIRD CIRCUIT COURT FOR DAVIDSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
AT NASHVILLE
ALEISIA CLEO BUCK
Plaintiff,
vs.
JOSEPH LEE GOOLSBY, JR.,
Defendant
Docket No: 20C1016
ORDER ALLOWING
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION IN
DIVORCE ACTION
This matter came before the Hon. Phillip Robinson, Judge of the Third Circuit of the Davidson Circuit Court, on February 5, 2021, upon the motion by Plaintiff for leave to allow constructive notice by publication in the underlying divorce matter. Plaintiff’s counsel presented evidence from the United States Postal Services indicating that there was attempted service on the Husband, Mr. Joseph Lee Goolsby, Jr., at his last known address at 820 Ward Street, Apt. 25, Eastman, Georgia 31023-6340. Additionally, Plaintiff returned the summons unserved with an affidavit stating that the summons and complaint were mailed, certified mail return receipt requested, to Mr. Goolsby at his last known address. The record indicates that the married couple has not seen or been in contact with each other in several years. Plaintiff’s counsel’s signed a declaration regarding the attempts to serve and notify Mr. Goolsby of this action.
Plaintiff originally filed for divorce on Defendant on April 6, 2017, and has unsuccessfully attempted service multiple times.
Based on the record, it appears service of process cannot be had on Defendant in this jurisdiction after diligent efforts have been made to find him and that Defendant is now a nonresident of Tennessee. It is therefore ordered, that said Defendant enter an appearance 30 days after the last publication and file an answer to the complaint, or judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. A copy of this order is to be published for four consecutive weeks in The Dodge County News (the main local newspaper for the City of Eastman). The last known address for this defendant is 820 WARD STREET, APT. 25, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA 31023.
It is therefore ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that Plaintiff is granted leave to obtain constructive service by publication forthwith from the time of the entry of this order.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
ENTERED this 23 day of March, 2021.
PHILLIP ROBINSON, Judge
Davidson Circuit Court, Third Circuit.
APPROVED FOR ENTRY:
LAW OFFICES OF LUVELL L. GLANTON, PLLC
ERIK W. BENTON
LUVELL L. GLANTON, BPR #014172
ERIK W. BENTON, BPR #037963
Attorneys for Plaintiff
915 Jefferson Street, 2nd Floor
Nashville, Tennessee 37208
(615) 244-4511
(615) 244-7226
Fax:glantonfirm@gmail.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
DIANNE ALLEN, Plaintiff
GARY ALLEN, Defendant
Civil Action File No.
21V-9164CMJ
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: GARY ALLEN, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on APRIL 21, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on APRIL 21, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon DIANNE ALLEN plaintiff, whose address is 117 MONTGOMERY STREET, CHESTER, GA 31012, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 21st day of APRIL, 2021.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA,
DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the SECURITY DEED given by CHASON K. CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK dated December 2, 2013, and recorded in Deed Book 747, Page 247-252, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, Ga., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain Promissory Note given by CHASON K. CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK in the original principal amount of $118,625.09 with interest thereon as set forth therein and to secure that certain Promissory Note given by CHASON KYLE CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK in the original principal amount of $24,700.89 with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in May, 2021, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING THE WHOLE OF LOTS NUMBER 5 AND 6 IN BLOCK N OF JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION EXTENSION NO. 1; SAID TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION AS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 7 AT PAGE 281; SAID LOT 5 IS ALSO SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED JULY 10, 1986, MADE FOR PATTI W. PINNELL BY JIM H. ROSS, GEORGIA REGISTERED SURVEYOR, AS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 266, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLATS BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO. LOT 5 WAS ACQUIRED BY ALLEN N. LONG AND SUSAN W. LONG FROM CAREY BARNETT BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 6, 1992, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 224 AT PAGE 285, AND LOT 6 WAS ACQUIRED FROM DWIGHT E. YAWN BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MAY 24, 1999, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 330 AT PAGE 274, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THOSE CERTAIN WARRANTY DEEDS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 135 AT PAGE 159 AND DEED BOOK 172 AT PAGE 624 RESPECTIVELY, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT ALSO TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT: 1231 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the person or persons who may be in the possession of such property is CHASON KYLE CAFFEY.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said Promissory Notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the Promissory Notes secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the Security Deed is MR. TRAVIS PATISAUL, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, P. O. BOX 1568, DUBLIN, GEORGIA, 478-275-3223.
FARMERS STATE BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
CHASON KYLE CAFFEY
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-272-9965
ebcatty@bellsouth.net
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF WAYNE DOUGLAS SNYDER, Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
Estate No.: P-21-9415
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: SHARON SNYDER has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WAYNE DOUGLAS SNYDER, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before MAY 12, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478/374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF EVA UNDERWOOD, Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-21-940
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above referenced Estate having been duly filed, TO: ANDREW WATTS
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before the MAY 19, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent parte. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on MAY 19, 2021. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
Probate Judge
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone: 478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY,
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARTHA (MARTY) ROBERSON
ESTATE NO. P-21-9382
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition To Probate Will In Solemn Form in the above referenced Estate having been duly filed,
To: JASON BRADDOCK, LISA ROBERSON, BRENT ROBERSON, AND GRADDY ROBERSON
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before May 17, 2021.
BE FURTHER NOTIFIED: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Al McCranie,
Judge of the Probate Court
By: Ashley W. Conley
Clerk of the Probate Court
P. O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
