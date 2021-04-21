SPORTS REVIEW
BY RUSS RAGAN
It was a busy week on the sports scene. Some of the news was good. The Georgia G-Day game and some wasn’t so good as the Braves are beat up, but also the news could have been much worse. The moment of truth is also drawing near for the Falcons, as the draft is just a week away. Let’s get to it.
Let’s start with the injured Braves. They started the season without Mike Souk but hopefully he will return soon. Pace and Inciarte are both on the injured list. Albies is still day-to-day with a knee injury.
The Sunday issue could have been a big problem. Ronald Acuna left Sunday’s win against the Cubs with an abdominal injury. Fortunately, for the team, an MRI on Monday revealed it was a minor strain and he is day to day.
That just covers the offensive injuries. Chris Martin and Sean Nevercomb were added to the injured list from the bullpen. Max Fried and Drew Smyly join Soroka from the rotation. Depth was certainly going to be an issue for this team because they have tight ownership. There is just no other way to say it.
The team is in survival mode right now. It’s a small miracle that they were just two and half games out of the lead going into Monday’s game. For now, names like Heredia, Adrianza and Kazmar will have to be the household names. It’s time for Austin Riley to start hitting as soon as possible.
Let’s go to Athens as the annual G-Day game completed spring football practice. It was a big day for starter J.T. Daniels. Of course, you couldn’t tackle the quarterback in the somewhat controlled scrimmage. Carson Beck had a strong game as well and he will battle incoming freshman Brock Vanderguff for the back up role. Huge things are expected this fall so we will have to see. The season will start with a bang as they play Clemson on September 4 in Charlotte in one of the season’s biggest games.
Let’s go to Atlanta where it’s put up or shut up for the Falcons. The draft is a week from tomorrow (Thursday). I hate to make a prediction but here goes nothing. It’s going to be Kyle Pitts or a big trade down.
Matt Ryan is the quarterback for the next two years like it or not. I think Pitts is going to be a great NFL player no question about it. It will take a very big package of picks for me to move from number four but I would do it. I think the trade down is the play. We will soon see.