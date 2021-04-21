Dodge clinches home field for first round of playoffs
By Joey Marchant
Dodge traveled to Sandersville on April 13th to take on the Washington County (“Waco”) Golden Hawks for game one of a home and home series between the two teams that would decide second place in Region 3AA. Both teams came in with a 6-2 region record with four region games left to play.
Dodge got off to a quick start as Garrett Durden drew a two out walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a passed ball. Durden scored when Davis Marchant struck out swinging at a curve ball in the dirt, but hustled to first resulting in the catcher throwing the ball into right field. Dodge led 1-0.
Dodge added three in the second when Kade Harpe led off with a double over the head of the centerfielder. Noah Cummings got down a sacrifice bunt to advance Harpe to third. Harpe scored when Logan Slaughter reached on an error by the shortstop. Brendan O’Connor singled to shallow right. Slaughter had to hold at second as it appeared for a moment the second baseman might catch the ball. Aren Barden entered as a courtesy runner for O’Connor. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Garrett Durden drove them both in with a single to left. Dodge led 4-0.
Dodge added a run in the third when Braylon Mincey reached on an error. Harpe reached on an error. Landin Crummey walked to load the bases. Slaughter hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Mincey. O’Connor was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, but Dodge left them loaded and led 5-0.
Dodge broke it open in the fifth. Garrett Durden led off with a base hit and stole second base. Marchant grounded out to the right side to advance Durden to third. Durden scored when Cole Cranford reached on an error. Cranford was replaced by courtesy runner Seth Cossett. Mincey had a base hit to give Dodge runners at first and second. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Harpe hit into a fielder’s choice, but Cossett slid in safely ahead of the throw home. Harpe took second on a passed ball. Noah Cummings doubled down the left field line to score Mincey and Harpe. Dodge now led 9-0.
It was at this time that the momentum begin to take a major turn toward Waco. Brendan O’Connor had thrown about 20 pitches at Tiftarea a day earlier. He started this one for Dodge and had little trouble through 3 innings retiring 9 out of 13 batters faced and holding Waco scoreless. Now he was beginning to tire. Two walks and five hits led to six Waco runs in the bottom of the fourth. Dodge led 9-6.
Dodge would add to the lead in the fifth as Crummy led off with a walk. Hunter Kirkley entered as a pinch runner for Crummey. Garrett Durden had an infield hit. Marchant grounded out to the right side to move the runners to second and third. Cranford singled scoring Kirkley, and was replaced by courtesy runner Cossett. Mincey grounded out driving in Durden. Harpe drove in Cossett with a base hit. Dodge led 12-6, and that would be all the offense Dodge could muster. The pitching staff would have to hold it from here.
A fatigued O’Connor would come back out for the bottom of the fifth and have the first batter reach on an error. Coach Herring finally made the call to the bullpen and brought in Tyler Shields. Shields walked two batters and fell behind 2-0 to the third batter. With the bases loaded and no where to put another batter, Dodge again went to the bullpen bringing in Jason Lann. This was a high pressure situation in which to place Lann who came in having pitched 4 and 2/3s innings this year but in games where Dodge was way behind or comfortably ahead. If he was nervous, it didn’t show. Lann promptly got a ground ball to second, which was booted by Dodge allowing a run to score. He also got the next batter to ground to second resulting in a fielder’s choice and the first out of the inning, but another run scored. Lann struck out the next batter looking and then got a fly ball to center to end the inning. Dodge led 12-8.
Dodge went in order in the sixth, and Lann came back out to face the heart of the Waco batting order. He gave up two doubles and a single before getting a line out to shortstop and a fly ball out to center. Another double scored two and cut the Dodge lead to 12-11. Coach Herring had only one option. He brought in Crummey who was scheduled to start against Waco in three days. Crummey who usually relies on a lot of off speed stuff to keep batters off balance came in with a closer’s mentality. Facing the ninth place hitter, he struck him out on three pitches to end the sixth and then came out in the bottom of the seventh relying almost entirely on his fastball, which seemed to have a little more zip on it than usual. With the top of the order up for Waco, Crummey struck out the side on just 14 pitches. Dodge had held on for a 12-11 victory.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Brendan O’Connor was 1 for 4.
Garrett Durden was 3 for 4 with 3 runs, 2 RBI and 3 stolen bases.
Cole Cranford was 1 for 4 with 2 RBI.
Kade Harpe was 2 for 4 with a double, 2 runs and 2 RBI.
Noah Cummings was 1 for 2 with a double and 2 RBI.
Brendan O’Connor pitched 4 innings allowing 7 runs (6 earned), while walking 3 and striking out 3.
Jason Lann pitched 1 and 2/3 innings allowing 3 earned runs on 4 hits striking out 1 and walking none.
Landin Crummey pitched 1 and 1/3 scoreless innings striking out all 4 batters he faced.
Dodge would have a day off before traveling to Warner Robins to face Northside High. Garrett Durden would get the start for Dodge and would need to go deep in this one.
Dodge got on the board early when Landin Crummey walked and Garrett Durden followed with a base hit. Davis Marchant walked to load the bases. Kade Harpe hit into a fielder’s choice, but the throw home was not in time to get a sliding Crummey. After leaving the bases loaded, Dodge led 1-0.
Dodge added to its lead in the second. Brendan O’Connor drew a two out walk and stole second. Crummey singled to drive in O’Connor. Garrett Durden singled to drive in Crummey. Dodge led 3-0.
Dodge would again leave the bases loaded in the third wasting walks by Marchant and Noah Cummings and a bunt single by Harpe. Dodge would leave a total of 11 men on base in this one.
O’Connor led off the fourth for Dodge with a double down the left field line, but Dodge could not score.
Meanwhile Garrett Durden pitched three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fourth. Durden gave up a leadoff hit and hit the next batter. A sacrifice bunt gave the Eagles runners at second and third. A sacrifice fly scored a run. That was followed by a walk, and the runner at first intentionally got himself into a rundown with the idea of allowing the runner at third to score. Dodge foolishly fell for it, and the Dodge lead was cut to 3-2.
Dodge got those runs back in the fifth. Marchant led off with an infield hit. Harpe walked. Braylon Mincey singled to center to load the bases. Brady Moore drove in Marchant and Mincey with a base hit. Dodge led 5-2.
Confusion ensued in the bottom of the fifth. With one out and runners at first and second for the Eagles, the batter hit a fly ball on the infield which Noah Cummings camped under, and the infield fly rule was invoked by the home plate umpire. This rule states that if with runners at first and second with less than two outs, a fly ball is hit on the infield, the batter is automatically out and the runners may advance at their own peril. The reason for the rule is that it prevents the defense from letting a ball drop intentionally to set up a double or triple play because the runners thought the ball would be caught and were afraid to run. In this case, O’Connor came over and crashed into Cummings causing the ball to hit the ground. It did not matter because the batter was automatically out. The Northside runners were confused about what to do, and Cummings picked up the ball and ran all the way across the diamond to tag a runner out between first and second for the third out before firing back across the diamond to O’Connor who tagged out a runner for what would have been the fourth out if it had been needed. Dodge continued to lead 5-2.
Jason Lann would come in to pitch two scoreless innings to preserve the 5-2 win.
Statistical leaders for Dodge County were as follows:
Brendan O’Connor was 1 for 4 with a double and 1 run.
Landin Crummey was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and 1 run.
Garrett Durden was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI.
Davis Marchant was 1 for 2 with 2 walks and 1 run.
Kade Harpe was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and 1 run.
Braylon Mincey was 1 for 4.
Brady Moore was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.
Garrett Durden pitched 5 innings allowing 2 unearned runs on 3 hits striking out 1 and walking 3.
Jason Lann pitched 2 scoreless innings on 3 hits while striking out 1 and walking 1.
Dodge returned home on April 16th for a rematch with Waco. Dodge again got off to a quick start. Brendan O’Connor led off with his team leading 10th double of the season. Landin Crummey singled to left. O’Connor scored on a wild pitch. Dodge led 1-0.
Crummey pitched scoreless first and second innings getting help from his defense on a double play to end the first.
Waco would get on the board in the third when an infield hit followed by a Dodge error and a passed ball would score a run to tie the score at 1-1.
Dodge would retake the lead in the third. O’Connor led off with a base hit and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Crummey laid down a sacrifice bunt to get O’Connor to third. Garrett Durden drove O’Connor in with a base hit. Davis Marchant walked. Cole Cranford singled to right scoring Durden. Marchant took third on the play, and Cranford took second on the throw to third. The Indians attempted a suicide squeeze play, but Harpe could not bunt a low pitch. Marchant was momentarily caught in a rundown but was safe at home when Waco dropped the ball. Harpe eventually drew a walk. He then got into an intentional rundown, which allowed Hunter Kirkley who had entered as a courtesy runner for Cranford to score. Dodge led 5-1.
Crummey pitched around a one out base hit in the fourth, but Waco scored a run in the fifth on three consecutive base hits. Crummey gave up two more hits and a walk to start the sixth. Dodge went to the bullpen and brought in O’Connor who would be making his third pitching appearance in five days. It was unclear what he might have left in the tank. O’Connor walked the first batter with the bases loaded forcing in a run. He then gave up an infield hit scoring another run. The lead had been cut to 5-4, and the tying run was on second base with no outs. Again Waco had all the momentum. However, O’Connor got a strike out looking and then induced a double play ball to end the inning.
Dodge couldn’t get any insurance in the bottom of the sixth, and O’Connor came back out to try to close it out. He gave up a leadoff base hit, but Harpe tracked down a fly ball to center for out number one. Then O’Connor induced another double play ball to end the game. It was Dodge’s third double play of the day turned by Garrett Durden and Trase Moore.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Brendan O’Connor was 2 for 4 with 2 runs.
Landin Crummey was 2 for 3.
Garrett Durden was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and 1 run.
Davis Marchant was 1 for 2 with 2 walks.
Brady Moore was 1 for 1.
Crummey pitched 5 innings allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 9 hits while striking out 3 and walking 1.
O’Connor pitched 2 innings allowing no runs on 2 hits while striking out 1 and walking 1.
Dodge improves to 15-5 overall and 8-2 in Region play. They have now won 9 out of their last 10 games. Dodge has now secured a second place finish in Region 3AA, which means they will host the first round of the State Playoffs. The Indians will play either Bacon County or Jeff Davis in the first round. Games 1 and 2 will be Wednesday April 28th. A 3rd game if necessary would be played on Thursday April 29th in Eastman.
Dodge was scheduled to host Southwest Macon in a doubleheader on Senior night on Tuesday April 20th, but Southwest who was 0-12 this season and who had lost 72 of their last 76 games elected to forfeit. Dodge isn’t quite sure what it will do for Senior Night this year. One option is to honor Seniors during Round 1 of the State Playoffs. Dodge is scheduled to visit Savannah to face the Benedictine Cadets on Thursday April 22nd for the regular season finale.