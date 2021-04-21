OBITUARIES

CLAUDETTE BROWN BEACH
Eastman Native
Claudette Brown Burch, age 69, of Marietta, died, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Chaplain Wendell Pace officiating, with interment in Yawn Cemetery in Chauncey.
DAVID CRAIG JONES
Forstmann Employee
David Craig Jones, age 64, of Dublin died Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his residence.
A memorial visitation will be from 6 p.m. til 8 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Hardy-Towns Funeral Home. A private committal service will held Sunday.
WILBON ALTON “BO” WILLIAMS
Eastside Baptist Church Member
WIlbon Alton “Bo” Williams, age 49, of Eastman, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
OLIN CRAWFORD POUND, JR.
Retired Business
Owner
Olin Crawford Pound, Jr., age 92 of Marietta, died peacefully at his home, on April 12, 2021.
A private memorial service was held in Marietta and a visitation was held at Hardy-Towns Funeral Home in Eastman on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
