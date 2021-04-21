Arrests made by deputies, police

Wednesday, April 21. 2021
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of April 12 through April 19, 2021.

Bryan Bowen, age 34, of Chauncey, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

David Maurice George, age 30, of Cadwell, was arrested for probation violation.

Joshua Jackson, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for terroristic threats and acts.

William, Al’Majeed McClain, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged or on duty (felony), battery, kidnapping and cruelty to children in third degree.

Christopher Kenneth Pumphrey, age 34, of South Boston, Virginia, was arrested for robbery; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers and suspended license.

Cameron Lee Richey, age 30, of Rochelle, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

Andrew Ruben Roldan, age 29, of Abbeville, was arrested for probation violation.

Todd Wilcox, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and possession of fentanyl.

Sonnie Carter, age 30, of Ellijay, was a hold for Gilmer County Sheriff’s office.

Jimmy Lee Hilliard, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for marijuana-less than one ounce, bench warrant, suspended license and failure to obey stop sign.

Christopher Lee Lann, age 46, of Jacksonville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.

Alex Ramiro Medina, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for statutory rape.

Joah Stuart Purvis, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, failure to obey stop sign and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Anthony Riley, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for driving under influence drugs/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.

Dori C. Veal, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Craig Austin Yearty, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for bondsman off bond 24,000.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of April 12 through April 20, 2021.

Dori Veal, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500 and ftp-bench warrant.

Terri McCoy, age 25, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting-less than $500 and FTP bench warrant.

Amanda Conner, age 34, of South Boston, Virginia., was arrested for tags-alteration/improper plates/registration and no insurance.

Christopher Pumphrey, age 34, of South Boston, Virginia., was arrested for giving false name/address/dob to officer and license-driving while suspended or revoked.

Joah Purvis, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, failure to stop at stop/yield sign and fleeing/attempting to elude police.

William McClain, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault-other weapon, battery (family violence), kidnapping-adult and cruelty to children in third degree.

Sonnie Carter, age 30, of Dalton, was arrested for probation violation.

Wendy Hogan, age 33, of Cochran, was arrested for improper use of central turn lane, open container violation DUI-combo-any combination of A1/A2/A3 and safety belt violation.

Jimmy Hilliard, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of ounce of less of marijuana, ftp bench warrant, license-driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to stop at stop/yield sign.

Raann Coleman, age 47, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of ounce or less of marijuana, license-driving while suspended or revoked, DUI-drugs less safe-first offense and light reducing material affixed to windows.
