Arrests made by deputies, police

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of April 12 through April 19, 2021.
Bryan Bowen, age 34, of Chauncey, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
David Maurice George, age 30, of Cadwell, was arrested for probation violation.
Joshua Jackson, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for terroristic threats and acts.
William, Al’Majeed McClain, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged or on duty (felony), battery, kidnapping and cruelty to children in third degree.
Christopher Kenneth Pumphrey, age 34, of South Boston, Virginia, was arrested for robbery; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers and suspended license.
Cameron Lee Richey, age 30, of Rochelle, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Andrew Ruben Roldan, age 29, of Abbeville, was arrested for probation violation.
Todd Wilcox, age 37, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and possession of fentanyl.
Sonnie Carter, age 30, of Ellijay, was a hold for Gilmer County Sheriff’s office.
Jimmy Lee Hilliard, age 22, of Eastman, was arrested for marijuana-less than one ounce, bench warrant, suspended license and failure to obey stop sign.
Christopher Lee Lann, age 46, of Jacksonville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Alex Ramiro Medina, age 17, of Eastman, was arrested for statutory rape.
Joah Stuart Purvis, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, failure to obey stop sign and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Anthony Riley, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for driving under influence drugs/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
