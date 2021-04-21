Buy My Pillow!

As of 5-17-2020 only four states did not have hate crime laws. When I went to law school in the early 1970s, no mention was made of such laws. They came later and were a bad idea. There’s too much sociology here – who can determine what constitutes hate? The Black police chief in Knoxville, Tennessee has said of the torture-murders of two college students in Knoxville (mostly uncovered by big media, including Fox Network) was not a hate crime. Why make such statements? Obviously he was grandstanding.
Eleven gutless RINO Republican House members joined all Democrats in voting to strip Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments, another case of political grandstanding for media approval. All Republicans should know by now that such tactics never work. Big media is not your friend and never will be. Lead on, Representative Greene! The score: 199 Republicans stood with Ms. Greene, while 11 sold us out.
The Utah Jazz basketball team funds college scholarships that exclude white kids – no kidding. I never kid around, do I? Actually, I try to, but not here. How could this happen in Utah? The establishment Republican Governor Spencer Cox says it’s not racist. It’s a one-way street. Gov. Cox should be a one-termer.
Which Demo leftist is the biggest loser: AOC, Omar, Biden, Harris, Schumer, Pelosi, Tlaib: The Magnificent Seven! Where do they find these creeps?
A new definition of extremism: Anyone who thinks you must be alive to be able to vote.
Congressman Hank Johnson (D) of Guam tipping point fame thinks we need to add four more Supreme Court justices to counteract Trump’s sensible appointments.
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the best. The liberal news rag Orlando Sentinel (Slantinel) endorsed Democrat Andrew Gillum over him in the 2018 election. Is there a large newspaper anywhere in America that’s not liberal?
