Buy My Pillow!

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, April 21. 2021
Comments (0)
As of 5-17-2020 only four states did not have hate crime laws. When I went to law school in the early 1970s, no mention was made of such laws. They came later and were a bad idea. There’s too much sociology here – who can determine what constitutes hate? The Black police chief in Knoxville, Tennessee has said of the torture-murders of two college students in Knoxville (mostly uncovered by big media, including Fox Network) was not a hate crime. Why make such statements? Obviously he was grandstanding. 
Eleven gutless RINO Republican House members joined all Democrats in voting to strip Freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments, another case of political grandstanding for media approval. All Republicans should know by now that such tactics never work. Big media is not your friend and never will be. Lead on, Representative Greene! The score: 199 Republicans stood with Ms. Greene, while 11 sold us out.
The Utah Jazz basketball team funds college scholarships that exclude white kids – no kidding. I never kid around, do I? Actually, I try to, but not here. How could this happen in Utah? The establishment Republican Governor Spencer Cox says it’s not racist. It’s a one-way street. Gov. Cox should be a one-termer.
Which Demo leftist is the biggest loser: AOC, Omar, Biden, Harris, Schumer, Pelosi, Tlaib: The Magnificent Seven! Where do they find these creeps?
A new definition of extremism: Anyone who thinks you must be alive to be able to vote.
Congressman Hank Johnson (D) of Guam tipping point fame thinks we need to add four more Supreme Court justices to counteract Trump’s sensible appointments.
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the best. The liberal news rag Orlando Sentinel (Slantinel) endorsed Democrat Andrew Gillum over him in the 2018 election. Is there a large newspaper anywhere in America that’s not liberal? 

Bernie Madoff’s victims: 37,000 people in 36 countries for 40+ years. It’s amazing that he could get away with this for so long. He was talented enough to make a nice living honestly.
Mike Lindell, creator of My Pillow, says Costco has stopped selling his pillows and related products. Obviously they are targeting Mike for his vocal support of Donald Trump. I stopped going to Costco a while back and didn’t usually spend much there anyway. My daughter gave us a year’s membership, which I let expire. The Costco CEO is a big Hillary Clinton Democrat also. I say buy My Pillow products from Mike Lindell, a great American, or wherever his products are sold. Save America buy My Pillow!
Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola are headquartered in Atlanta, but are incorporated in Delaware, taking advantage of Delaware’s favorable regulatory climate. Coke and Delta: ultraleft hypocrites!
Ashli Babbitt’s killer was found to have acted in self defense, though he fired the only shot fired during the so-called “insurrection” and Ashli was unarmed, just standing there, bothering no one. The killer’s arm holding a pistol can be seen in photos on the Internet and he is obviously black yet no name is being revealed. He has skated free so far. The political in-crowd protects itself. Don’t let them get away with murder as they did in the October 2013 Miriam Carey case. Remember that? Big media sent it down the memory hole.
Bumper sticker of the day: Tight Jeans Improve Your Circulation.
“Tyranny may creep in under the outward forms of traditional law.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is Marshallem40@comcast.net.
