BY RUSS RAGAN
I have called the first full week of April my favorite week in sports and its great to have it back! Last year the entire sports world and mostly everything else was shut down due to the horrible Covid virus. It is great to see baseball back even though the stands aren’t allowed to be full except for the Rangers. The Masters is back where it belongs in April. It was great despite the crowd being less than 50%. We are two weeks from the NFL draft and the Falcons may be the most talked about team in the business.
We have to start in Augusta with the Masters. The course played was very hard in the first round on Thursday. Yes, the greens were brown, hard and very fast. England’s Justin Rose played great and shot 65 to take the lead. Rose carried the load to Saturday and then another non-American took over and it was Hideki Matauryama. He played great shooting 30 for a 65 and a four shot lead. A pair of Americans were in a tie for second but it wasn’t Justin Thomas, Jordan Spreth and Dustin Johnson. Johnson, the defending champion missed the cut. What about long ball hitter Bryson De Chanboan? He played well Friday to make the cut. The Americans in contention were Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris. Schauffele had a great chance. He had a rough front nine as he shot one over despite making three birdies. Zalatoris birdied the first two holes to pull within a shot. The putter gave him a lot of problems as he three putted 10, 12 and 13. He would post nine under. The change would come from Schauffele. He would roll off birdies on 12-15 to get within two shots. Schauffele’s chances would find a watery grave on the 16th as he made a triple bogey 6. Matsuyana would coast in despite a 39 on the back nine. It would have been interesting if Schauffele could have put the ball on the 16th green.
The Braves got off to a rough start as they were swept in Philly as they got off to a 0-4 start. The turn around came in Washington and it came from the bench. Pablo Sandariol, the Kung-Fu Panda, hit his second pinch-hit homer of the year for the sweep. They got home on Friday to take on the Phillies. Charles Morton pitched six good innings in the 8-1 win. The big hit came from the bench again this time it was Ehire Adrianza. I will confess I know nothing about him! I am so ashamed! Anyway, he hit a three run homer and the Braves were off to the races. The next night it was Freddie Freeman as he homered in the 5-4 win. Acuna is red hot for the Braves as he has four homers and a .444 average through nine games.
We are just two week from the NFL draft and its any bodies guess at what the Falcons are going to do at number four. There is almost no question that quarterbacks are going to be the first three picks. I honestly think that it is coming down to this, if the birds stay at number four it will be Kyle Pitts the big tight end from Florida. I think there will be a trade, however, as Washington, Chicago, New England and Pittsburgh all want the pick. I think they will get at least two number one pick in this deal. It should be quite the night on Thursday.
Now, for a follow-up on our last weeks North Georgia softball. They got a split against ninth ranked Young Harris. Simmons had a two run homer in the second game of the double header. The Lady Hawks won a conference double header on Sunday against Georgia Southern. Senior pitcher Kylee Smith struck out nine in the 2-0 win. She set the North Georgia record as she now has 1,158 strikeouts. It was a good game for Dodges Margaret Simmons as she had two hits and an RBI in the win. The Lady Hawks took game two by a score of 8-0. Simmons was 2 for 2 with her team leading eighth homer. Pitcher Tylee Denton pitched a no hitter in the win. Simmons has a .392 average with 8 homers and 25 RBI’s. The 22-4 Lady Hawks are ranked second nationally in NCAA division II. They will play Georgia College this Sunday in Milledgeville. Game time is 1:00 p.m.