Dodge wins two games
By Joey Marchant
Dodge swept the Northeast Raiders in a doubleheader on April 6th by scores of 15-0 and 23-0. The Raiders are not the type of opponent Dodge would ordinarily schedule. However, these were Region games and had to be played. It gave the regulars a chance to get a few at bats and try to pad their stats while giving some reserves a chance to play also. Both games only went the minimum three innings.
Garrett Durden pitched the first game for Dodge and surrendered one hit. Dodge got on the board early when Landin Crummey reached on an error, stole second, went to third on a botched pickoff and scored on a wild pitch. Garrett Durden walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Noah Cummings who quickly advanced to second on a wild pitch. Davis Marchant belted a two run homer over the right field fence, and Dodge led 3-0.
Dodge added eight runs in the second. Logan Slaughter led off with a walk, moved to second on a balk, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. Brendan O’Connor walked, stole second, and advanced to third on a passed ball. Crummey walked and advanced to second on catcher’s indifference. Garrett Durden walked to load the bases and was replaced by courtesy runner Cummings. Marchant singled up the middle scoring O’Connor and Crummey. Cole Cranford was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Griffin Durden was hit by a pitch to drive in Cummings. Brady Moore hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Marchant. Seth Cossett was hit by a pitch. Slaughter singled scoring Cranford. O’Connor walked driving in Griffin Durden. Crummey hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Cossett. Dodge led 11-0.
Dodge finished the Raiders off in the third. Tyler Shields was hit by a pitch. Cranford singled. Griffin Durden singled to load the bases. Brady Moore grounded back to the pitcher, but an error on the catcher allowed Shields and Cranford to score. Slaughter tripled scoring Griffin Durden and Brady Moore to give Dodge the 15-0 victory.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Davis Marchant was two for two with a home run, four RBI and two runs.
Cole Cranford was one for two with two runs and was hit by a pitch.
Griffin Durden was one for one with two runs and was hit by a pitch twice.
Brady Moore was one for three with three RBIs and one run.
Logan Slaughter was two for two with a triple, one RBI and one run.
Garrett Durden pitched 3 innings allowing no runs on 1 hit while walking none and striking out 3.
Jason Lann started the second game on the mound for Dodge. The Indians would pick up where they left off in the first inning of game two when they batted around three times.
Kade Harpe led off by reaching on an error. Garrett Durden was hit by a pitch. The runners advanced to second and third on a passed ball. Marchant walked to load the bases. Cranford tripled scoring Harpe, Garrett Durden and Marchant. Trase Moore entered as a courtesy runner for Cranford. Shields was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on catcher’s indifference. Griffin Durden singled scoring Shields and Trase Moore. Cossett and Gage Pittman both walked to load the bases. Harpe singled to centerfield scoring Griffin Durden and Cossett. Garrett Durden hit into what appeared to be a 6-4 fielder’s choice. However, the second baseman was bobbling the ball when Harpe slid into second to try to prevent a double play. As Pittman scored from third, Harpe began walking to the dugout thinking he was out. At some point he realized the umpire had not called him out and made it safely to third base. Harpe scored on a wild pitch. Marchant tripled to drive in Durden. Cranford was hit by a pitch and replaced by courtesy runner Trase Moore. Shields was hit for the third consecutive at bat. Griffin Durden doubled scoring Marchant and Trase Moore. Braylon Mincey was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Harpe tripled driving in Shields, Griffin Durden and Mincey. Dodge led 16-0.
Dodge added to the lead in the second. Lann led off with a walk, advanced to second on a passed ball and stole third. Trase Moore walked. Shields doubled driving in Lann. Joel Joiner was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cameron Gooch was hit by a pitch driving in Trase Moore. Mincey walked scoring Shields. Gage Pittman walked scoring Joiner. Harpe reached on an error allowing Gooch to score. Hunter Kirkley hit into a fielder’s choice cutting down Harpe but scoring Mincey. Jason Lann hit into a fielder’s choice cutting down Kirkley but scoring Pittman. Trase Moore had a hit. Shields singled. Dodge led 23-0. Lann retired the first two batters in the bottom of the third, and Slaughter came in to get the final out in a ground ball to second base and end the game.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Kade Harpe was two for three with a double, five RBI and two runs.
Davis Marchant was one for one with a triple, one RBI and two runs.
Cole Cranford was one for one with a triple and three RBI.
Tyler Shields was two for two with a double and was hit by a pitch twice with one RBI and one runs.
Griffin Durden was two for two with a double, four RBI and two runs.
Jason Lann pitched two and 2/3 innings allowing no runs on one hit walking none and striking out three. Logan Slaughter pitched 1/3 inning retiring the only batter he faced on a ground ball.
Dodge dropped a Non Region Game by a score of 5-3 to the Tiftarea Panthers on April 12th.
Dodge found itself in the unenviable position of having 4 games in 5 days this week. For some teams, this might not be an issue. However, Dodge relies primarily on Landin Crummey and Brendan O’Connor to start games for them with Tyler Shields often coming on in relief and making the occasional start. Garrett Durden is the fourth pitcher.
Dodge would go with a pitcher by committee to try to preserve as many arms as possible for upcoming Region games with Washington County.
O’Connor got the start and pitched a scoreless first inning. He came out to pitch the second allowing a walk to the first batter. He struck out the second batter on a curve ball in the dirt, but the batter advanced to first as the ball went all the way to the backstop bringing up a first and third situation. O’Connor was then pulled as he was apparently going to be the starter for the next day’s game at Washington County.
Crummey entered and quickly struck out his first batter. He then got the next man to line out directly at second baseman Trase Moore for the second out. Crummey then surrendered a double which scored two runs, both of which were charged to O’Connor. Crummey struck out the next batter, but Tiftarea led 2-0.
The Panthers would add two runs on three hits and one Dodge error in the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Dodge was without a hit through the first three innings. Garrett Durden led off the fourth with an infield hit on a chopper over third base. Davis Marchant followed him with a base hit giving Dodge runners at the corners with no outs. Cole Cranford hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in Durden and cut the lead to 4-1.
Crummey gave way to Garrett Durden who surrendered 1 run over 2 innings. Tiftarea led 5-1.
Dodge would add 2 runs in the fifth. Noah Cummings and Logan Slaughter drew walks. O’Connor hit into a fielder’s choice cutting down Cummings at third for the second out. Slaughter and O’Connor executed a double steal, and Slaughter strolled home when the throw to third got away into left field. Crummey followed with a base hit to score O’Connor and cut the Panther lead to 5-3.
That is as close as Dodge would get. Dodge would load the bases in the sixth as Marchant and Braylon Mincey singled and Tyler Shields was hit by a pitch. Kade Harpe hit a hard line drive right at the second baseman who was able to catch it and double off a helpless Mincey at second. That’s just the way the ball bounces sometimes. Shields would pitch a scoreless sixth as Slaughter made a diving catch in left with the bases loaded for the third out.
O’Connor would lead off the seventh with a walk bringing the tying run to the plate, but Dodge could not score and lost 5-3.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Landin Crummey was one for four with one RBI.
Garrett Durden was one for four with one run.
Davis Marchant was two for three.
Braylon Mincey was 1 for 3.
Brendan O’Connor went one inning allowing two earned runs on no hits and two walks striking out one.
Landin Crummey went two innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits striking out two and walking none.
Garrett Durden went two innings allowing one earned run on one hit striking out two and walking two.
Tyler Shields went one scoreless inning allowing one hit and hitting one batter while striking out one and walking none.
Dodge is now 12-5 on the season and 6-2 in Region play. Dodge was scheduled to travel to Sandersville to face Washington County on April 13th for the first game of a two game region series that could very well decide second place in Region 3AA. No results were available at press time. Dodge will visit Northside this Thursday and be back home to host Washington County this Friday. Come out and support the Indians.