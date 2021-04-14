1005
CONSTRUCTION/SERVICE BIDS
NOTICE OF REAL ESTATE SALE BY SEALED BIDS
CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
The City of Eastman offers for sale the following real estate, known as Fred’s, 5011 4th Avenue, Eastman, Georgia, Dodge County Tax Assessor Map/Parcel E20/096, as authorized by O.C.G.A. § 36-37-6, and more particularly described in the legal description below.
The City of Eastman will receive sealed bids for the property described below no later than May 10, 2021, at 2 o’clock p.m., at City Hall. Council shall have the right to reject any and all bids or offers, to cancel any proposed sale, or to re-advertise the sale.
All interested parties are invited to submit bids in accordance with the above to the City of Eastman at City Hall, P.O. Drawer 40, 333 College Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023. All related documentation is available for public inspection at City Hall.
Legal Description: 5011 4th Avenue, Eastman, Dodge County, GA
Map/Parcel E20/096
Tract 1: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, said tract being more particularly described as follows: begin at a point on the northwest right-of-way line of 4th Avenue in said City of Eastman, which point is located in a direction of south 45 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 53.75 feet from the western intersection of the rights-of-way lines of said 4th Avenue and College Street in said City of Eastman, and from said point of beginning thus established; thence continue along the northwest right-of-way line of 4th-Avenue in a direction of south 46 degrees 47 minutes west a distance of 80.09 feet to a rail-road spike; thence run north 45 degrees 27 minutes west a distance of 235.14 feet to an iron pin; thence run north 45 degrees 57 minutes east a distance of 56.44 feet to an iron pin; thence run north 44 degrees 06 minutes west a distance of 26 feet to an iron pin; thence run north 46 degrees 11 minutes east a distance of 23.3 feet to an iron pin; thence run south 45 degrees 27 minutes east a distance of 262 feet back to the point or place of beginning. Said tract is designated as Parcel No. 1 on that certain Plat of survey dated 14 December, 1971, as prepared by Carey E. Treadwell, GA. R.L.S. No. 1538, said Plat being of record in the office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 10, page 151, and said Plat and the record thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Tract 2: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: begin at the point marking the western intersection of the rights-of-way lines of 4th Avenue and College Street in said City of Eastman, and from said point, thence run along the western right-of-way line of College Street in a direction of north 27 degrees 08 minutes west a distance of 78.25 feet to an iron pin; thence continue north 42 degrees 32 minutes west a distance of 187.3 feet to an iron pin; thence run south 46 degrees 11 minutes west a distance of 87.6 feet to an iron pin; thence run south 45 degrees 27 minutes east a distance of 262 feet to a point on the northwest right-of-way line of 4th Avenue; thence run along said right-of-way line north 46 degrees 47 minutes east a distance of 53.75 feet back to the place or point of beginning. Said tract herein conveyed being designated as Parcel #2 on that certain Plat of survey dated 14 December, 1971, as prepared by Carey E. Treadwell, GA. R.L.S. No. 1538, said Plat being of record in the office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 10, page 151; and said Plat and the record thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by this reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
Less and except from Tract 2 the following: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia, and being more particularly described as follows: to find the point of beginning, start at the western corner of intersection of Fourth Avenue and College Street, and from said western corner thence run north 27 degrees 08 minutes west a distance of 76.25 feet; thence run north 42 degrees 32 minutes west a distance of 161.3 feet to a point, this being the point of beginning of the tract herein conveyed; and from said point of beginning thus established; thence run north 42 degrees 32 minutes west a distance of 26 feet, more or less, to a point; thence run south 46 degrees 11 minutes west a distance of 110.9 feet to a point; thence run south 44 degrees 06 minutes east a distance of 26 feet to a point; thence run north 45 degrees 57 minutes east a distance of 110.9 feet, more or less, back to the place or point of beginning. All in accordance with a Plat of survey dated 14 December, 1971 as prepared by Carey E. Treadwell, GA. R.L.S. No. 1538; said Plat being of record in the office of the Clerk of Dodge Superior Court in Plat Book 10, page 151; and said Plat and the record thereof being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by this reference for descriptive and all other legal purposes.
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation that will incorporate YARNING4LEARNING, INCORPORATED, have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code). The initial registered office of the corporation is 5621 Forest Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is PATRICIA HOLLIE.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: JUDY KAREN BOWEN TOMERLIN
In the Probate Court of Dodge County, Georgia
P-20-9369
All creditors of the Estate of JUDY KAREN BOWEN TOMERLIN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
RYAN KEITH DIX
310 Plum Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
This 16th day of March 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA H. GRIMES
All creditors of the Estate of SANDRA H. GRIMES are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 15th day of March, 2021.
STEVEN J. GRIMES,
Executor of the
Estate of SANDRA H. GRIMES, Deceased
6205 Laurel Lane
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LOUISE R. PARSONS
All creditors of the Estate of LOUISE R. PARSONS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 15th day of March, 2021.
ROBERT R. PARSONS and
RHONDA R. PARSONS,
Co-Executors of the Estate of LOUISE R. PARSONS,
Deceased
1007 Ninth Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of TAMMY TAWANNA THOMPSON, deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the named below, according to the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 22nd day of MARCH, 2021.
CONNIE COPELAND,
Executor
489 Fairfield Drive
Dublin, GA 31021
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SHARLEEN WILLIAMS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 31st day of March, 2021.
SHERYL BEARDEN
150 Pine Crest Drive
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Administrator, Estate of
SHARLEEN WILLIAMS
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
Estate No. P-21-9412
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN LENARD BURCH, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of March, 2021.
JOHN CHRISTOPHER BURCH
Executor,
Estate of JOHN LENARD BURCH
344 Dublin Hwy.
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of FRED R. BRACEWELL, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
LILLIAN F. BRACEWELL
Executor of the Estate of
FRED R. BRACEWELL,
Deceased
LEE CANNON
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Post Office Box 55270
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-6065 – Phone
Attorney for the Estate
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: Estate of SANDRA MCDANIEL HOWELL
In the PROBATE COURT of DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
P-20-9355
All creditors of the Estate of SANDRA MCDANIEL HOWELL late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL
348 Missouri Way
Travis AFB, CA 94535
This 6th day of April 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: Estate of SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL
In the PROBATE COURT of DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA
P-20-9356
All creditors of the Estate of SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL
348 Missouri Way
Travis AFB, CA 94535
This 6th day of April 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF CANOYE T. RAYNOR
All creditors of the Estate of CANOYE T. RAYNOR are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 8th day of April, 2021.
BOB MONROE GRAHAM,
Executor of the
Estate of CANOYE T. RAYNOR, Deceased
P O Box 244
Eastman, GA 31023
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
BETTY LOU JACKSON, Plaintiff
vs.
ROY JACKSON, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 21V-9140
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: ROY JACKSON: UNKNOWN ADDRESS
By Order for Service by Publication dated the 24th day of March, 2021, you are hereby notified that on the 17th day of March, 2021, BETTY LOU JACKSON filed suit against you for divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, LEE CANNON; P.O. Box 55270; McRae, Georgia 31055, an Answer in writing sixty (60) days of the date of the Order for Publication.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of Superior Court.
This 25th day of MARCH, 2021.
RHETT WALKER, Clerk
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
P.O. Drawer 4276
Eastman, GA 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM
Post Office Bo 55270
30 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065 – Phone
229-868-6063 – Facsimile
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
JIM ROBERT FOSKEY, Plaintiff
vs.
KARLYN SHAE FOSKEY, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 21V-9146
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: KARLYN SHAE FOSKEY (MILLER):
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on MARCH 26, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on MARCH 26, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon JIM ROBERT FOSKEY plaintiff, whose address is 110 EAST STREET; RHINE, GEORGIA 31077, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 26th day of MARCH, 2021.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
S.W., Sex: M, DOB: 04/19/2013
Case No. 045-21J-3514
T.C.W., Sex: F, DOB: 08/03/2016
Case No. 045-21J-3515
D.L.W., Sex: M,
DOB: 12/16/2014
Case No. 045-21J-3516
Minor Children
NOTICE OF SUMMONS PUBLICATION
TO: STEVEN WOODFORD, KAISER GREEN, and the unknown unnamed putative fathers and any other persons claiming to have a parental interest in the minor children named above born to PORSCHE JONES on the dates above listed.
The Georgia Department of Human Resources has filed a Petition on February 17, 2021, in the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, Georgia, seeking to appoint a permanent guardian for your children.
An Order allowing service on you by newspaper publication was signed on February 19, 2021.
The final hearing in this matter is scheduled via telephone/video on May 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
You are entitled to object to the establishment of a permanent guardianship or to the selection of guardian or both. An objection must be filed in writing with the court within ten days of the second publication of this notice.
You will lose all rights to object to the appointment of a permanent guardian if you do not file an objection with the court and file a petition to legitimate the minor within thirty days of the hearing on your objection.
WITNESS HON. STEPHANIE BURTON, JUDGE OF SAID COURT.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk, Juvenile Court of Dodge County
SARAH TIPTON-DOWNIE
Special Assistant Attorney General
Post Office Box 925
Vidalia, Georgia 30475
912-537-9265
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NRR, Sex: M;
D.O.B.: 05/29/2009
Minor
ESTATE NO. P-21-9419
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that LISA HARTLEY has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian of the above-named Minor.
All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner as temporary guardian, must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian, or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall held in the Probate Court of Dodge County; 643 Pearl Bates Avenue, Georgia on April 28, 2021 at 9:00 o’clock a.m.
If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: Ashley Conley
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the SECURITY DEED given by CHASON K. CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK dated December 2, 2013, and recorded in Deed Book 747, Page 247-252, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, Ga., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain Promissory Note given by CHASON K. CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK in the original principal amount of $118,625.09 with interest thereon as set forth therein and to secure that certain Promissory Note given by CHASON KYLE CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK in the original principal amount of $24,700.89 with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in May, 2021, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING THE WHOLE OF LOTS NUMBER 5 AND 6 IN BLOCK N OF JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION EXTENSION NO. 1; SAID TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION AS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 7 AT PAGE 281; SAID LOT 5 IS ALSO SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED JULY 10, 1986, MADE FOR PATTI W. PINNELL BY JIM H. ROSS, GEORGIA REGISTERED SURVEYOR, AS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 266, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLATS BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO. LOT 5 WAS ACQUIRED BY ALLEN N. LONG AND SUSAN W. LONG FROM CAREY BARNETT BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 6, 1992, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 224 AT PAGE 285, AND LOT 6 WAS ACQUIRED FROM DWIGHT E. YAWN BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MAY 24, 1999, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 330 AT PAGE 274, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THOSE CERTAIN WARRANTY DEEDS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 135 AT PAGE 159 AND DEED BOOK 172 AT PAGE 624 RESPECTIVELY, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT ALSO TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT: 1231 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the person or persons who may be in the possession of such property is CHASON KYLE CAFFEY.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said Promissory Notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the Promissory Notes secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the Security Deed is MR. TRAVIS PATISAUL, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, P. O. BOX 1568, DUBLIN, GEORGIA, 478-275-3223.
FARMERS STATE BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
CHASON KYLE CAFFEY
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-272-9965
ebcatty@bellsouth.net
MISCELLANEOUS
NOTICE
The GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AFFAIRS (DCA) announced today that the HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER (HCV) program, or Section 8, waiting list preliminary application period will be open April 22-26, 2021 through an online system.
The voucher program provides a rental subsidy to assist extremely low and low-income individuals and families in renting safe, decent, and affordable housing in the private rental market throughout DCA’s jurisdiction of 149 counties in Georgia. The subsidy is given to eligible families who are selected from the wait list. Eligibility for the program is based on several factors including the family’s income and eligible citizenship status.
DCA will accept preliminary applications for the HCV program beginning Thursday, April 22, at 12:01 a.m. through Monday, April 26, at 11:59 p.m. for all 149 of the counties it serves. The remaining 10 counties in Georgia are served by their local housing authorities. Complete lists of the counties and cities in which DCA administers the HCV program can be found at https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/2167/documents/2085.
Applications will only be accepted electronically through an online system. Beginning April 22, applicants may log on to the wait list application at www.applygadca.com. The application is available in English, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese. Applicants requiring assistance in completing the preliminary application or an accommodation because of a disability may email DCA at applygadca@dca.ga.gov or they may call an application assistance phone line, which will be available April 22, 23 and 26 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at 1-888-858-6085, select option 2. Requests must be made during the application acceptance period of April 22-26, 2021. Information regarding the wait list application process is available at 855-741-5177.
DCA’s Housing Assistance Division representatives say there is no advantage to applying on the first day, April 22. All preliminary applications will be entered into a lottery, and a random drawing will be held to determine the ranking of the preliminary applications on the waiting list. Not all preliminary applications will result in placement on the wait list after the lottery drawing.
No duplicate preliminary applications will be accepted. Any duplicate applications with the same household members listed will be removed. All applications must be complete including correct social security numbers and dates of birth for each family member, including minors.
DCA does not charge for an application and advises applicants to beware of any website or company that states that it charges on behalf of DCA.
For more information about DCA’s Housing Choice Voucher program, visit https://www.dca.ga.gov/safe-affordable-housing/rental-housing-assistance/housing-choice-voucher-program-formerly-known
About the GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AFFAIRS:
The GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY AFFAIRS (DCA) partners with communities to create a climate of success for Georgia’s families and businesses through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified low- and moderate-income Georgians buy homes, rent housing, and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, www.dca.ga.gov.
PUBLIC HEARING
STATE BOARD MEMBER TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING
April 22, 2021
Jason E. Downey to Host
State Board of Education Eighth District Public Hearing
The State Board of Education will hold a public hearing for citizens in the Eighth Congressional District on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The meeting will be held from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Howard High School
Auditorium, 6500 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210.
The purpose of the hearing is to hear comments from interested citizens and educators within the congressional district regarding the performance and problems of public education. Persons wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival.
The Georgia Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services or activities. Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation in this public forum are invited to make their needs known to no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.
PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE PUBLIC HEARING AND REQUEST FOR PUBLIC COMMENT ON THE STATE OF GEORGIA’S PROPOSED ANNUAL ACTION PLAN FOR FFY 2021, THE 4TH YEAR OF THE 2018-2022 CONSOLIDATED PLAN
The State of Georgia will host a public hearing and webinar to present its proposed Action Plan for FFY 2021, the 4th year of the five-year 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan.
The Annual Action Plan indicates how anticipated funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be implemented from July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022 for the following programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) Programs.
The Plan provides strategies and investments of resources to address housing and community development needs, barriers to fair housing, and lead-based paint hazards. The Plan includes all records of citizen participation/consultation.
The State of Georgia encourages all of its residents, sub-recipients and grantees, public agencies, and other interested parties to attend this public hearing and/or webinar and submit any written comments to the agency.
THE PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD FOR THE PLAN IS OPEN FROM APRIL 1 THROUGH MAY 15, 2021.
THE PUBLIC HEARING WEBINAR will be held on Wednesday, April 28 from 2:00-3:00 PM. To participate in the webinar please email HUDPLanning@dca.ga.gov to ask to receive the registration link
COPIES OF THE PROPOSED PLAN AND SUPPORTING DATA MAY BE DOWNLOADED FOR FREE AT https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/4566
To request copies of the proposed Plan or copies of data used:
By email: HUDPlanning@dca.ga.gov
By mail: Georgia Department of Community Affairs, ATTN: Samanta Carvalho, Office of Community Housing Development, 60 Executive Park South, Atlanta, Georgia 30329
DCA is prepared to provide appropriate language services for non-English-speaking (LEP) individuals. Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and/or Vietnamese interpreters can be made available upon request. Please identify any language services needed 10 days prior to the public hearing, including in which language(s) such services are required.
Translation of the notice and interpretation services for this event are available upon request.
Traducción de la notificación y servicios de interpretación para este evento están disponibles a pedido.
DCA complies with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Individuals with disabilities who may need auxiliary aids or special modification to participate in the public comment process should call (404) 679-0567 or email HUDPlanning@dca.ga.gov
Individuals seeking reasonable accommodations or with specific ADA needs should email fairhousing@dca.ga.gov. Visit https://dca.ga.gov/fairhousing for more information
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF WAYNE DOUGLAS SNYDER, Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
Estate No.: P-21-9415
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: SHARON SNYDER has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of WAYNE DOUGLAS SNYDER, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before MAY 12, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478/374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com