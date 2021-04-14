JUDY CAROL MOORE BARRETT
State of Georgia
Retired Training
Specialist
Judy Carol Moore Barnett, age 69, of Eastman, died, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Mr. Rand Moore and Mr. Keith Wenger officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
TONY JACKSON
Lithonia Lighting
Employee
Tony Jackson, age 54, of Cochran, died March 25, 2021.
Graveside services were held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cochran with Pastor Patrick Wrease, Bishop Lester McCloud and Pastor Benji Clark officiating.
GUSSIE MAE JACKSON
Domestic Assistant and Childcare Provider
Gussie Mae Jackson, age 92, Philadelphia (formerly of Eastman), died Monday, March 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Donohue Funeral Home in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Interment was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Salem CME Cemetery.
THERESA MARIE DUNN PHIPPS
Retired Educator
Theresa Marie Dunn Phipps, age 89, of Blytheville, Arizona died Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at The Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arizona.
Graveside funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Bay Springs Cemetery in Rhine, with Reverend Fred Parker officiating.
OBITUARIES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)