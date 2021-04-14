Traffic stop leads to drugs

An April 7 traffic stop lead to a drug arrest on the Milan Chauncey Road.
Jeremy Sumler was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm when stopped by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Task Force Unit.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests the week of April 5 through April 11, 2021.
Sherita Amerson, age 19, of McRae, was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug related objects and simple battery-family violence.
Frederick Lee Batten, age 66, of Jaclsonville, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol.
Jennifer Dawn Brantley, age 43, of Rhine, was arrested for probation violation.
Teresa B Dupree, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for cruelty to animals.
Francisco Gomez, age 48, was a hold for Suwanee County, Florida.
Krystal Leeann Harrelson, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested on a probation violation.
John David Joiner, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Kellie Lee Muncher, age 54, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, drugs not in original container-misdemeanor, DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey stop sign and expired or no license plates or decal.
Elizabeth Sheffield, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Alaric Anglin, age 47, was a hold for Dekalb County.
Bryan Bowen, age 34, of Statesboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Arronda Lorena Champion, age 35, was arrested for marijuana-less than one ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and drugs not in original container-misdemeanor.
David Maurice George, age 30, of Cadwell, was arrested for probation violation.
Sara Harrell, age 26, is being housed for Telfair County.
Javon Lockett, age 33, of McRae-Helena, was arrested for disorderly conduct, marijuana-possess less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine and simple battery-family violence.
Christopher Kenneth Pumphrey, age 34, of South Boston, Virginia, was arrested for robbery, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement office and suspended license.
Jeremy Darell Sumler, age 37, of Milan, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies and failure to maintain lane.
Traffic stop leads to drugs
