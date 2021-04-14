Random thoughts

If you know someone in metro Atlanta who needs an electrician I can recommend Wise Electric Co. in Lawrenceville, Ga. They cover the Atlanta area (I live between Lilburn and Snellville). Mr. Wise came out to our house himself and fixed all kinds of lighting problems for us several months back and all is working well today. He even made a run to Home Depot to get some bulbs for a large kitchen ceiling fixture. He was friendly, knowledgeable and reasonable. I told him I would try to spread the word. It’s WiseElectric-Atl.com, licensed and insured, commercial/residential, since 1987, (770) 995-5077, as his business card says. It’s nice to find someone who does quality work and is dependable. He has several other electricians working for him for years and still likes to make some calls himself.
We still have 2,500 troops in Iraq. Can anyone give us a reason why?
United Airlines now embraces the idea of quota hires for pilots. Maybe they’re listening to the idiots who run the Coca-Cola Co.
“The primary concern will no longer be how good you are.”
Dennis Prager 4-8-21
Affirmative action = discrimination against whites.
Under Donald Trump it only took 23 days for the Dow Jones average to go from 24,000 to 25,000. He was top quality, cheap labor. He donated his presidential salary to charity. He was cheated out of a second term through vote fraud.
Anyone associated with Donald Trump or who attends any of his rallies has a chance of getting indicted, getting fired, or sent to jail. Some who attended the January 6 D.C. Capitol rally were hunted down and jailed. There are people who have been denied bail, still in jail three months later, even though committing no crime, no weapons. One big mouth liberal former prosecutor was on 60 Minutes a few weeks ago talking of an attempted government overthrow by attendees of the D.C. rally even though no person attending had a weapon and only one shot was fired, and that was by a Capitol policeman, the killer of Ashli Babbitt, who was simply standing there. We still haven’t been given the name of the creep who murdered Ashli, who honorably served 14 years in the U.S. Air Force. Media leftists tried to paint it as an ‘insurrection,’ which was absurd.
Random thoughts
