Random thoughts

Wednesday, April 14. 2021
If you know someone in metro Atlanta who needs an electrician I can recommend Wise Electric Co. in Lawrenceville, Ga. They cover the Atlanta area (I live between Lilburn and Snellville). Mr. Wise came out to our house himself and fixed all kinds of lighting problems for us several months back and all is working well today. He even made a run to Home Depot to get some bulbs for a large kitchen ceiling fixture. He was friendly, knowledgeable and reasonable. I told him I would try to spread the word. It’s WiseElectric-Atl.com, licensed and insured, commercial/residential, since 1987, (770) 995-5077, as his business card says. It’s nice to find someone who does quality work and is dependable. He has several other electricians working for him for years and still likes to make some calls himself. 
We still have 2,500 troops in Iraq. Can anyone give us a reason why?
United Airlines now embraces the idea of quota hires for pilots. Maybe they’re listening to the idiots who run the Coca-Cola Co.
“The primary concern will no longer be how good you are.”
Dennis Prager  4-8-21
Affirmative action = discrimination against whites.
Under Donald Trump it only took 23 days for the Dow Jones average to go from 24,000 to 25,000. He was top quality, cheap labor. He donated his presidential salary to charity. He was cheated out of a second term through vote fraud.
Anyone associated with Donald Trump or who attends any of his rallies has a chance of getting indicted, getting fired, or sent to jail. Some who attended the January 6 D.C. Capitol rally were hunted down and jailed. There are people who have been denied bail, still in jail three months later, even though committing no crime, no weapons. One big mouth liberal former prosecutor was on 60 Minutes a few weeks ago talking of an attempted government overthrow by attendees of the D.C. rally even though no person attending had a weapon and only one shot was fired, and that was by a Capitol policeman, the killer of Ashli Babbitt, who was simply standing there. We still haven’t been given the name of the creep who murdered Ashli, who honorably served 14 years in the U.S. Air Force. Media leftists tried to paint it as an ‘insurrection,’ which was absurd.

“When protesters are being tried for ‘sedition,’ we’re entering new political territory.”
James Kirkpatrick   4-2-21
Bumper sticker of the day: “Is it true, or did you hear it on CNN?”
“Too many voters are already bought – not by corporate campaign donors, but by the government itself.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
I tell people to dump Coca-Cola and Delta. Drink Pepsi. Fly Southwest!
R.I.P. Julie Eberly, age 47, maybe not covered by big media. She was shot dead in a road rage incident while a passenger in a car driven by her husband, on their way to a beach vacation. She left 6 kids and her husband in Lumberton, N.C. Her suspected killer was just out of jail for other crimes. Big media will try to bury this story. There’s news and there’s THEIR news. This one does not fit the media narrative.
Judge Jeanine Pirro says 90 percent of the heroin coming into the United States comes through the Southern border. This is another problem with open borders.
How to get $15,600 the easy way: “Live in New York and be an undocumented immigrant who lost work during the ‘pandemic,’ that is, the draconian NY response to it. The state intends to pay out $2.1 billion.”
Laurence M. Vance  on LewRockwell.com   4-8-21
Just say NO to TIOSA: Transgender invasion of student athletics.
MY e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
