Simmons continues success at University of North Georgia
By Russ Ragan
The journey has been a long one for Dodge High School Lady Indian Margaret Simmons, but it looks like she has found a home with NCAA division II power North Georgia. She was a four-year all region player for the Lady Indians. She was all state and all middle Georgia in 2013. She led the Lady Indians to a pair of trips to Columbus including a top three finish her senior year.
She continued her play at Middle Georgia College in Cochran. She burst on the scene, as she was 2018 freshman and player of the year. She was also all-conference in 2019 but then things changed.
Things would change after her sophomore season. Middle Georgia was in the middle of a coaching change. That’s when North Georgia and legendary head coach Mike Davenport stepped into the scene. She took a trip to the campus in Dahlonega and she was offered a scholarship and the rest is history. Simmons was looking forward to the challenge of playing for the powerhouse program and she got the jersey number 6, which she wears in honor of her stepsister Nikki Graham. It also didn’t hurt that North Georgia blue is her favorite color.
Simmons got off to a slow start in 2020. She was hitting just .245 with seven RBIs in early March when the sports world and mostly everything else shut down. I recently had the chance to talk to coach Davenport and he said, “It was a big adjustment for her to move to division II”.
Things changed in 2021 for the shortstop. She found her power stroke again. She was tied for the team lead with five homers and she leads the team with 18 RBI’s and a .420 batting average. Davenport said, “She has matured a lot from last season and she is settled now”.
This North Georgia team is a powerhouse. They are currently; 17-1 on the season and they are ranked number 1 in NCAA division II. They are currently 4-0 in the Peach Belt Conference going into a big double header on April 3 against Young Harris College on the road. Young Harris is ranked number 11 nationally. The games will be a big challenge.
Like almost everyone, the Night Hawks were affected by Covid. They were shutdown for a while after games on February 27. They didn’t get any games until March 22. Davenport said “We were just hitting our rhythm when Covid slowed us down”. Margaret was the Chic-Fil-A Night Hawk of the week for her play right at the shutdown.
This team has quality depth on both offense and defense. “We can run some good depth to the mound” said Davenport. They are led by senior Kylee Smith. She is 6-0 with a 0.74 ERA this season. She has 71 strikeouts in just 38 innings. The second pitcher is junior Laken Chambers. She is also 6-0 with a 0.00 ERA. She has had only two walks in 35 innings. “Kylee is my strikeout pitcher and Laken pitches more to contact and lets the defense work,” said Davenport. Recently in a conference double-header against Augusta College the two had a big day. Smith pitched a no hitter in game one with 18 strikeouts. In game two, Chambers pitched a three hitter over six innings. Smith pitched the seventh for the save. A fourth inning homer from Margaret in the fourth was the games only run.
The Night Hawks third pitcher should be familiar to Lady Indian fans. It’s Tylee Denton from Banks County. She faced Dodge twice in Columbus. “Tylee has pitched well for us”, said Davenport. She is 301 on the season with a 1.59 ERA. She has 32 strikeouts in 26 innings. “She pitched well enough to win in the 2-1 loss to Newberry College. “There were a few plays we should have made”, said Davenport.
The Night Hawks are strong offensively as well. Shelby Hamontree and Madison Simmons are tied with Margaret with five homers to lead the team. As a team, they are hitting .316 and have a strong .416 on base percentage. They are 44 for 48 in stolen bases. So, as you can tell, there aren’t many weaknesses on this team. They can also play defense. They have made only 11 errors in 18 games good for a .977 team fielding percentage.
Cody Davenport has put together a powerhouse during his 20 years at North Georgia. The coach won his 900th game in Wednesdays 12-1 win over Newberry College. They have won nine conference championships since becoming a full time member of NCAA division II in 2008. In 2010, the Night Hawks carried a 51 game winning streak to the World Series before coming up just short.
Coach Davenport and his Night Hawks put everything together in 2015. They beat Dixie State 5-0 to win the Division II National Championship. The team featured Laura Spivey that played at West Laurens. She is the daughter of Dodge County Recreation Department Director Spook Spivey.
Coach Davenport was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Softball Hall of Fame in January 2020. He has led his team with seven years with 50 or more wins. That is incredible. Margaret and her teammates will be in Milledgeville on Sunday, April 18, 2020 for a double header against Georgia College in Peach Belt Conference play. Game time is 1:00 p.m. for game one.