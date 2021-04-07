On March 30 officers from the Oconee Drug Task Force, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SRT Team, Eastman Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol served two separate search warrants at two different locations in Dodge County.
The result was large quantities of suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Crack, powder Cocaine and Marijuana were found. Also included was a large sum of cash. Kress Redmon was arrested at one of the locations.
A traffic stop on Thursday, April 1 in Gresston led to a felony drug arrest and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The suspect is Brandon King of Chester.
Warrants, traffic stop leads to drug finds
