Legals 04-07-21

CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 3, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND THIRTY SEVEN DOLLARS ($1,037.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 1998 FORD RANGER (VIN # 1FTCR10T8KUA04845)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 15th day of MARCH, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation that will incorporate YARNING4LEARNING, INCORPORATED, have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code). The initial registered office of the corporation is 5621 Forest Avenue, Eastman, GA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is PATRICIA HOLLIE.
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: MATTHEW STEVEN JOHNSON
In the Probate Court of Dodge County, Georgia
Estate No.: P-21-9376
All creditors of the Estate of MATTHEW STEVEN JOHNSON, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to.
SHARON McDUFFIE
JOHNSON
2991 Hawkinsville Hwy.
Eastman, GA 31023
This the 10th day of MARCH, 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: JUDY KAREN BOWEN TOMERLIN
In the Probate Court of Dodge County, Georgia
P-20-9369
All creditors of the Estate of JUDY KAREN BOWEN TOMERLIN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
RYAN KEITH DIX
310 Plum Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
This 16th day of March 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA H. GRIMES
All creditors of the Estate of SANDRA H. GRIMES are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 15th day of March, 2021.
STEVEN J. GRIMES,
Executor of the
Estate of SANDRA H. GRIMES, Deceased
6205 Laurel Lane
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LOUISE R. PARSONS
All creditors of the Estate of LOUISE R. PARSONS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 15th day of March, 2021.
ROBERT R. PARSONS and
RHONDA R. PARSONS,
Co-Executors of the Estate of LOUISE R. PARSONS,
Deceased
1007 Ninth Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of TAMMY TAWANNA THOMPSON, deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the named below, according to the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 22nd day of MARCH, 2021.
CONNIE COPELAND,
Executor
489 Fairfield Drive
Dublin, GA 31021
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SHARLEEN WILLIAMS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 31st day of March, 2021.
SHERYL BEARDEN
150 Pine Crest Drive
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Administrator, Estate of
SHARLEEN WILLIAMS
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
Estate No. P-21-9412
All creditors of the Estate of JOHN LENARD BURCH, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 25th day of March, 2021.
JOHN CHRISTOPHER BURCH
Executor,
Estate of JOHN LENARD BURCH
344 Dublin Hwy.
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of FRED R. BRACEWELL, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
LILLIAN F. BRACEWELL
Executor of the Estate of
FRED R. BRACEWELL,
Deceased
LEE CANNON
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Post Office Box 55270
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-6065 – Phone
Attorney for the Estate
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
BETTY LOU JACKSON, Plaintiff
vs.
ROY JACKSON, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 21V-9140
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: ROY JACKSON: UNKNOWN ADDRESS
By Order for Service by Publication dated the 24th day of March, 2021, you are hereby notified that on the 17th day of March, 2021, BETTY LOU JACKSON filed suit against you for divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, LEE CANNON; P.O. Box 55270; McRae, Georgia 31055, an Answer in writing sixty (60) days of the date of the Order for Publication.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of Superior Court.
This 25th day of MARCH, 2021.
RHETT WALKER, Clerk
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
P.O. Drawer 4276
Eastman, GA 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM
Post Office Bo 55270
30 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065 – Phone
229-868-6063 – Facsimile
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
JIM ROBERT FOSKEY, Plaintiff
vs.
KARLYN SHAE FOSKEY, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 21V-9146
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: KARLYN SHAE FOSKEY (MILLER):
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on MARCH 26, 2021, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on MARCH 26, 2021, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon JIM ROBERT FOSKEY plaintiff, whose address is 110 EAST STREET; RHINE, GEORGIA 31077, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 26th day of MARCH, 2021.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the SECURITY DEED given by CHASON K. CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK dated December 2, 2013, and recorded in Deed Book 747, Page 247-252, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, Ga., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain Promissory Note given by CHASON K. CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK in the original principal amount of $118,625.09 with interest thereon as set forth therein and to secure that certain Promissory Note given by CHASON KYLE CAFFEY to FARMERS STATE BANK in the original principal amount of $24,700.89 with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in May, 2021, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING THE WHOLE OF LOTS NUMBER 5 AND 6 IN BLOCK N OF JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION EXTENSION NO. 1; SAID TRACT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION AS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 7 AT PAGE 281; SAID LOT 5 IS ALSO SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED JULY 10, 1986, MADE FOR PATTI W. PINNELL BY JIM H. ROSS, GEORGIA REGISTERED SURVEYOR, AS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 266, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLATS BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO. LOT 5 WAS ACQUIRED BY ALLEN N. LONG AND SUSAN W. LONG FROM CAREY BARNETT BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 6, 1992, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 224 AT PAGE 285, AND LOT 6 WAS ACQUIRED FROM DWIGHT E. YAWN BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MAY 24, 1999, AS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 330 AT PAGE 274, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THOSE CERTAIN WARRANTY DEEDS FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 135 AT PAGE 159 AND DEED BOOK 172 AT PAGE 624 RESPECTIVELY, BOTH IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SUBJECT ALSO TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT: 1231 4TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the person or persons who may be in the possession of such property is CHASON KYLE CAFFEY.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said Promissory Notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the Promissory Notes secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the Security Deed is MR. TRAVIS PATISAUL, ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, P. O. BOX 1568, DUBLIN, GEORGIA, 478-275-3223.
FARMERS STATE BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
CHASON KYLE CAFFEY
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 16459
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-272-9965
ebcatty@bellsouth.net
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, April 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Eastman City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the rezoning of a city block.
THE CITY BLOCK IN QUESTION IS BOUNDED ON THE SOUTHWEST BY KING STREET, ON THE NORTHWEST BY 3RD AVENUE, ON THE NORTHEAST BY FOSTER STREET, AND ON THE SOUTHEAST BY 1ST AVENUE. THIS BLOCK IS +/- 5.61 ACRES.
Property owners within said block are: Dodge County Baptist Association, Inc.; Matthew and Janet Thacker; M. B. Grace, LLC; Herman and Burdell Brown and Scotts USA, Inc. All properties within said block are currently zoned R-1B zone. If application is approved all properties would be rezoned to a B-2 zone.
- During the public hearing the City will comply in all respects with the Governor’s executive order for meetings, including limiting the number of people in the council room at City Hall in order to maintain social distancing:
- When you arrive at City Hall, DO NOT enter the Council Room at City Hall. See staff who will take your name and phone number. Please return to your car or wait on the sidewalk. You will be able to enter City Hall to voice your comments.
- When you enter the City Hall you are required to wear a face mask, which will be available at the entrance. Public comments will also be accepted in writing by either of the following:
- Mail to: Eastman City Hall; P.O. Drawer 40; Eastman, GA 31023
- Dropping off your written comments at the : Eastman City Hall; 333 College Street, Eastman
- Sending written comments by Facebook live presentation of the public hearing on April 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
- E-mail to:
jesse@cityofeastman.com
All written public comments must be received no later than April 19, 2021, by 5:00 p.m., and must be signed by the author. All written public comments will be read at the public hearing.
Section 142 of the zoning ordinance of the City of Eastman states that a public hearing for zoning changes shall be held to answer questions and concerns from the general public.
Eastman Planning &
Zoning Board
John Reddock, Chairperson
STATE BOARD MEMBER TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING
April 22, 2021
Jason E. Downey to Host
State Board of Education Eighth District Public Hearing
The State Board of Education will hold a public hearing for citizens in the Eighth Congressional District on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The meeting will be held from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Howard High School
Auditorium, 6500 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210.
The purpose of the hearing is to hear comments from interested citizens and educators within the congressional district regarding the performance and problems of public education. Persons wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival.
The Georgia Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services or activities. Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation in this public forum are invited to make their needs known to no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.
