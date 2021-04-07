G. Gordon Liddy R.I.P.
Delta Air Lines, run by professionals, they used to advertise before they went bankrupt, and Big Coke, both companies try to kick us around, now telling us how they want our state run. We tried to clean up the obvious election fraud from 2020 and the big corporations object. Apparently they like having the liberal fixers operating our elections. I would now fly Southwest Airlines when possible and avoid Coca-Cola products. Someone needs to tell Delta blowhard CEO Ed Bastian that he doesn’t have a vote in the Georgia Legislature. Neither do the Coke bullies. They’re lying about the Georgia voting law. It’s cancel culture on steroids.
Richard Anderson, former Delta CEO, endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in 2016. Delta seems to have a bunch of liberals calling the shots there.
The liberal press and Democrat politicians claim rich folks are Republicans when most prominent rich people are liberal Democrats.
Democrats try to ban all provisions against voter fraud. What’s wrong with requiring voter identification? Illegal invaders never need ID requirements to enter the USA these days – just walk on in.
Liberals hate the big five: border control, tax cuts, term limits, oil drilling and all conservatives.
Under President Donald Trump we had the best economy the USA has had in six decades and now Biden takes a wrecking ball to it while listening to leftist “climate experts” who never accomplished anything in private life, never made a payroll or ran a business. Now they want to run your life.
“Firearms dealers should be able to sell guns by mail without seeing the buyer or verifying a signature. Just like mail in voting!”
Today’s question: How many U.S. states have a land border with Mexico? Can you name them? Answer coming up.
