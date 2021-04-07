Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, here we go again in perhaps what appears to be now, a plurality of American citizens to completely dismantle and destroy the greatest country on earth in support progressive liberalism.
Case in point: The tacit approval by the Biden Administration of millions of illegal immigrants crossing now, and more to come over our boarder’s via Mexico.
I remember in 2020, then, California Senator Kamala Harris accidently admitted why Democrats are so hot on keeping and letting illegal immigrants in our country. The hope these illegal immigrants will someday turn into Democrat party voters.
Let me see if I got this correctly. The Biden Administration, or, better, more than half of your fellow citizens voted for this corrupt individual, (“Biden”) and full well knew it too! never did want millions of illegal immigrants who had already received final deportation orders by our previous president, (Donald Trump), but remain in our country, because it might change the demographics of our country.
Come on, lets call a spade a spade, shall we. translated into English, what the demographics, really want is, do not remove those who have no right to be here because it might change our country, meaning we need these people to help us get, and retain power permanently. Democrats are so ensconced in their liberal bubble, “they cant see the forest for the trees” as the old maxim goes in what’s right and wrong. These perverse idiots are so morally bankrupt, pretty much know that they can’t get the votes they want with the current electorates that our founders gave us more than 200 years ago, so, their strategy is to change the electorate, or demographics of our country. This is the greatest nation that ever existed, and one reason is that we have free and honest elections. Elections matters because they determine the direction that “We the People” decide how we want this country to go. As already mentioned in this letter, apparently, “plurality” or, a greater number of our fellow citizens wish to flush this country right down the proverbial toilet in laws contrary to what our founders intended, even deleting, or striking out the founders moral equivalency and compass towards our Creator, God, as set forth now in their agenda of down right abomination in approving, voting of homosexual marriage, deviancy and aberrancy of homosexual and trans- gender integration into our armed forces. We have now become the Marionette strings of the devil. God is watching, and HE will have HIS way with this debauchery and sinful pleasures that America is indulging in. At my age, I still have memories of the Illustrator Norman Rockwell gave us in his painting. That was the honest God reflections of what America use to look like. Unfortunately, America has a new canvas to hang as a painting now. Just go in the backyard and dig up the lid of your septic tank, and there’s your master piece America.
As the old preachers use to say, “God don’t send you to hell, you sent your own self to hell”. And that’s exactly where this country is headed, if you don’t wake up and vote next time for a God fearing administration that is through the Living Jesus Christ, as I type this on Easter Weekend, how appropriate.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
