Law officials make arrests

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests recently.
Aquanda Facison, age 27, of Milan, was arrested for suspended license suspended/revoked, seat belt violation, driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol 0.10 gm or more .21 or over, endangerment of child under age 14.
Erica Free, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Antonio Spikes, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Antuan Spikes, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for marijuana-possession less than one ounce and disorderly conduct.
Issiah Wooten, age 21, of Eastman, was arrested for simple-battery-family violence.
Patrick Simmons, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for impeding the free flow of traffic and DUI-drugs less safe.
Herschel White, age 38, of Eastman, was arrested for 33 days court order sentence.
Amber Thomas, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by conversion-misdemeanor.
Tonya Burch, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested on six counts of theft by shoplifting and intent to cheat of defraud a retailer.
Blondelle Bishop, age 64, of Eastman, was arrested for suspended license, marijuana-possession less than one ounce and probation violation.
Amanda Adair, age 39, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to appear.
Melanie Skelton, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested on parole violation.
Marlon Lenard Turner, age 45, of Eastman, was arrested for operating vehicle without valid tag or decal, license-driving while suspended or revoked, no insurance, open container violation, leave scene of accident w/injury, damage, DUI-alcohol less safe-second offense, fleeing/attempting to elude police, headlight requirements, failure to maintain lane and obstructing law enforcement officers.
Annie Johnson, age 67, of Eastman, was arrested for DUI-refusal and failure to maintain lane.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrest the week of March 22 through March 29, 2021.
Shelley Jade Allen, age 26, of Chester, was arrested for violation of bond conditions.
Jaret Lester Bennett, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and failure to obey stop sign.
Aubrey Paul Evans, age 35, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug related objects.
Sabrina Hendrix, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct and simple battery.
Cornelious Ke’Trell Martin, age 19, was arrested for riot in penal institution and aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged in duty (felony).
Law officials make arrests
