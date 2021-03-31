Legals 03-31-21

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on FEBRUARY 11, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND FORTY DOLLARS ($1040.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 2009 FORD FUSION (VIN: 3FAHP08149R190934)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 2nd day of MARCH, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF BRIAN ROBINSON
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on MARCH 3, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND THIRTY SEVEN DOLLARS ($1,037.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 1998 FORD RANGER (VIN # 1FTCR10T8KUA04845)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 15th day of MARCH, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
TREY WILLIAMS
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that articles of incorporation which incorporate DODGE 316 CLUB, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 1012 BELL LINE ROAD EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is WILLIAM ZACHARY MERCER.
This the 17th day of March, 2021.
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney for Incorporator
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-1505
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DEBRA C. WETHERINGTON, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of DEBRA C. WETHERINGTON, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 3rd day of MARCH, 2021.
WILLIAM C.
WETHERINGTON
3600 Hickory Grove
Valdosta, GA 31606
ROBERT T. TUGGLE, III
DANIEL, LAWSON,
TUGGLE & JERLES, LLP
Post Office Box 89
Perry, Georgia 31036
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: MATTHEW STEVEN JOHNSON
In the Probate Court of Dodge County, Georgia
Estate No.: P-21-9376
All creditors of the Estate of MATTHEW STEVEN JOHNSON, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to.
SHARON McDUFFIE
JOHNSON
2991 Hawkinsville Hwy.
Eastman, GA 31023
This the 10th day of MARCH, 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: JUDY KAREN BOWEN TOMERLIN
In the Probate Court of Dodge County, Georgia
P-20-9369
All creditors of the Estate of JUDY KAREN BOWEN TOMERLIN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
RYAN KEITH DIX
310 Plum Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
This 16th day of March 2021.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA H. GRIMES
All creditors of the Estate of SANDRA H. GRIMES are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 15th day of March, 2021.
STEVEN J. GRIMES,
Executor of the
Estate of SANDRA H. GRIMES, Deceased
6205 Laurel Lane
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT
OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF LOUISE R. PARSONS
All creditors of the Estate of LOUISE R. PARSONS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 15th day of March, 2021.
ROBERT R. PARSONS and
RHONDA R. PARSONS,
Co-Executors of the Estate of LOUISE R. PARSONS,
Deceased
1007 Ninth Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of TAMMY TAWANNA THOMPSON, deceased, late of Dodge County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the named below, according to the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 22nd day of MARCH, 2021.
CONNIE COPELAND,
Executor
489 Fairfield Drive
Dublin, GA 31021
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
BETTY LOU JACKSON, Plaintiff
vs.
ROY JACKSON, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 21V-9140
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: ROY JACKSON: UNKNOWN ADDRESS
By Order for Service by Publication dated the 24th day of March, 2021, you are hereby notified that on the 17th day of March, 2021, BETTY LOU JACKSON filed suit against you for divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, LEE CANNON; P.O. Box 55270; McRae, Georgia 31055, an Answer in writing sixty (60) days of the date of the Order for Publication.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of Superior Court.
This 25th day of MARCH, 2021.
RHETT WALKER, Clerk
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
P.O. Drawer 4276
Eastman, GA 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM
Post Office Bo 55270
30 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065 – Phone
229-868-6063 – Facsimile
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from JONATHON CHRISTOPHER DAVIS to CHERYL B. O’BARR, dated May 8, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 838, Page 245, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2021, the following described property:
TRACT 1:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LAND LOT NO. 291 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT WHICH IS 1,450 FEET NORTH 46 DEGREES WEST FROM THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 380.00 FEET TO A ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 5 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 600.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY A COUNTY ROAD, ON THE SOUTHWEST BY LANDS OF KELLY BROTHERS AND ON THE NORTHWEST BY LANDS FORMERLY OWNED BY D.L. MULLIS, A PLAT OF THE SURVEY OF SAID PROPERTY BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 305, AND BY REFERENCE BEING A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
TRACT 2:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE LYING AND BEING IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING A PORTION OF LOT NO. 291 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE WHICH IS 1,910.00 FEET NORTHWEST OF THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND WHICH POINT OF BEGINNING IS THE WEST CORNER OF LANDS OF W.D. DAVIS; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE NORTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 391.4 FEET AND NORTH 14 DEGREES 1 MINUTE WEST 4040.25 FEET; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 85 DEGREES 55 MINUTES EAST 578.00 FEET TO THE CENTER OF THE COUNTY DIRT ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD 3 DEGREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 22.00 FEET TO LANDS OF W.D. DAVIS; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 48 DEGREES 54 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 386.00 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEGIN THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY BENNIE MOORE ON JANUARY 20, 1973 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 155 AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CHERYL B. O’BARR
As Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHON CHRISTOPHER DAVIS
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the SECURITY DEED given by ASHLEY D. SMITH AND REBECCA RENEE SMITH to FIRST LAURENS BANK dated May 15, 2019, and recorded in Deed Book 873, Page 288-291, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, Ga., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain Consumer Note given by ASHLEY D. SMITH AND REBECCA RENEE SMITH to FIRST LAURENS BANK in the original principal amount of $49,884.78 with interest thereon as set forth therein, and to secure that certain Consumer Note give by ASHLEY D. SMITH AND REBECCA RENEE SMITH to FIRST LAURENS BANK in the original principal amount of $78,000.00 with interest thereon as set for therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2021, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BOUNDED BY LINE RUNNING AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF PARK DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 108 FEET SOUTHWEST FROM CHURCH STREET AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOST OWNED, OR FORMERLY OWNED, BY JOE HOBBS, AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 35 DEGREES, 50 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 182.05 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 84 DEGREES AND 235 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 140.11 FEET TO SAID PARK DRIVE; THENCE RUN NORTHEAST ALONG SAID PARK DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 164.32 FEET, (AS MEASURED BY A STRAIGHT LINE FROM THE LAST MENTIONED COURSE), BACK TO THE POINT OR PLACE OR BEGINNING, SAID LAND BEING A PART OF THE CITY OF EASTMAN SUBDIVISION PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 52, PAGE 295, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, THERE BEING LOCATED ON SAID LAND A RESIDENCE KNOWN AS 506 PARK DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA. THE PROPERTY HEREIN AND CONVEYED IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM FELIX J. STUCKEY TO L. M. PACE ON AUGUST 17, 1948, WHICH DEED IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, IN DEED BOOK 62, PAGE 136, AND SAID DEED AND THE DESCRIPTION CONTAINED THEREIN IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED IS MORE FULLY AND ACCURATELY DESCRIBED ACCORDINGLY TO A PLAT SURVEYED PREPARED BY W. L. GARRARD, SURVEYOR, ON APRIL 4, 1947, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, IN DEED BOOK 52, PAGE 453, AND SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FROM DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO COVENANTS, RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD.
SAID PROPERTY IS FURTHER IDENTIFIED BY THE LAURENS (DODGE) COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR AS 5442 PART ST, EASTMAN, GA 31023, MAP/PARCEL E19/027.
THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT: 5442 PARK STREET, EASTMAN, GA 31023
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PERSON OR PERSONS WHO MAY BE IN THE POSSESSION OF SUCH PROPERTY IS ASHLEY D. SMITH AND REBECCA RENEE SMITH.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said Consumer Notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the Consumer Notes secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the Security Deed is MR. STAN CARR, LOAN OFFICER, FIRST LAURENS BANK, 2040 VETERANS BOULEVARD, DUBLIN, GA. 31021.
FIRST LAURENS BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
ASHLEY D. SMITH AND
REBECCA RENEE SMITH
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P. O. BOX 16459
DUBLIN, GEORGIA 31040
478-272-9965
ebcatty@bellsouth.net
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, April 19, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Eastman City Hall. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the rezoning of a city block.
THE CITY BLOCK IN QUESTION IS BOUNDED ON THE SOUTHWEST BY KING STREET, ON THE NORTHWEST BY 3RD AVENUE, ON THE NORTHEAST BY FOSTER STREET, AND ON THE SOUTHEAST BY 1ST AVENUE. THIS BLOCK IS +/- 5.61 ACRES.
Property owners within said block are: Dodge County Baptist Association, Inc.; Matthew and Janet Thacker; M. B. Grace, LLC; Herman and Burdell Brown and Scotts USA, Inc. All properties within said block are currently zoned R-1B zone. If application is approved all properties would be rezoned to a B-2 zone.
- During the public hearing the City will comply in all respects with the Governor’s executive order for meetings, including limiting the number of people in the council room at City Hall in order to maintain social distancing:
- When you arrive at City Hall, DO NOT enter the Council Room at City Hall. See staff who will take your name and phone number. Please return to your car or wait on the sidewalk. You will be able to enter City Hall to voice your comments.
- When you enter the City Hall you are required to wear a face mask, which will be available at the entrance. Public comments will also be accepted in writing by either of the following:
- Mail to: Eastman City Hall; P.O. Drawer 40; Eastman, GA 31023
- Dropping off your written comments at the : Eastman City Hall; 333 College Street, Eastman
- Sending written comments by Facebook live presentation of the public hearing on April 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
- E-mail to:
jesse@cityofeastman.com
All written public comments must be received no later than April 19, 2021, by 5:00 p.m., and must be signed by the author. All written public comments will be read at the public hearing.
Section 142 of the zoning ordinance of the City of Eastman states that a public hearing for zoning changes shall be held to answer questions and concerns from the general public.
Eastman Planning &
Zoning Board
John Reddock, Chairperson
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MELTEEN COOK, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9397
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
TAMMY LYNN CLYDE has petitioned for TAMMY LYNN CLYDE to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of MELTEEN COOK deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before APRIL 9, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on APRIL 9, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF JAMES EDWARD AUSTIN, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9406
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons:
ANGELA RENI AUSTIN has petitioned to be appointed Administrators of the Estate of JAMES EDWARD AUSTIN, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before APRIL 7, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478/374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of RALPH CLARK CHEEK, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9405
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of DIANN B. CHEEK, for Year’s Support from this Estate of RALPH CLARK CHEEK deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before April 7, 2021, why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 643 Pearl Bates Avenue; P.O. Box 514; Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDERED this 5th day March, 2021.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of RUBY ARWOOD BROWN, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9409
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All heirs at law of RUBY ARWOOD BROWN:
VALLI DAVIS has filed a Petition to Probate the purported Will of RUBY ARWOOD BROWN dated February 7, 2017 in Solemn Form. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before APRIL 7, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
DELINQUENT TAXES
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF THE RIGHT TO REDEEM
January 28, 2021.
This Notice TO: ISSAC NEWSOME JR., ALL THE WORLD, and anyone holding any right, title, or interest in or lien upon the below listed property 3RD AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is Notice that DANNY HOWELL hereby gives notice that he intends to Forever Foreclose the Right to Redeem the following described property, to wit:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEING ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THIRD AVENUE, SAID CITY AND STATE, BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 12 AND RUNNING SOUTHERLY ALONG THE LINE OF SAID SECTION 150 FEET, THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES WESTERLY 135 FEET, THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHERLY TO THIRD AVENUE; THENCE ALONG THIRD AVENUE TO POINT OF BEGINNING, ON WHICH IS LOCATED A FRAME DWELLING HOUSE, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DEEDED TO MARY JANE NEWSOME BY MRS. JAY G. WILLIAMSON ON OCTOBER 1, 1943.
The Tax Deed to which this Notice relates is dated August 6, 2019 and is recorded on September 26, 2019 in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, in Deed Book 879 Page 87.
The tax deed may be redeemed to the following address any time before the statutory redemption expires at the end of this notice, or (30 DAYS LATER) at 5:00 p.m., whichever is sooner.
DONALD L. ROBERTS/
JACKSON LAW FIRM
212 West Jackson Street
Dublin Ga, 31021
478-353-4444
O.C.G.A. 48-4-40 to 48-4-48
