Fine job you're doing

Wednesday, March 31. 2021
From Ken Carroll on Facebook.com: “The problem with ‘gun violence’ isn’t the word gun. Take note, Leftists: It’s the VIOLENCE.
The USA is being run by a circle of socialists, not Joe Biden. He’s not capable of running anything, has trouble walking also. Watch out for those steep stairs, Joe. Fine job you’re doing. He could go down as the worst president of all time and he’s just getting started.
Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message: 1-888-322-1414, updated weekly.
“After realizing he isn’t white, fake news paints Boulder shooting suspect as victim of white supremacist bullying.”
Shane Trejo on BigLeaguePolitics.com
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joe Sobran   Sobran.com
Democrat-controlled Congress is happy to import cheap labor and ruin the USA in the process. We’re also importing diseases we eradicated years ago. No need to have a health card when you crash the border. Demos want illegals to have a Demo left voter registration card instead. Many Republicans are in the game also; cheap labor never loses its appeal.
The Democrats used illegals to canvass Hispanic neighborhoods to get out the November 2016 presidential vote for Hillary Clinton, perhaps an election law violation?
“The media needs to be destroyed. And although voting for Trump won’t do it, it’s something.”
Derek Hunter on Townhall.com  10-28-16
“It’s just obvious that you can’t have free immigration and a welfare state.”
legendary Economist Milton Friedman

“Talking about Asians, why does no-one remember their immigrant mass murders? – 107 deaths in 20 years.”
James Fulford on VDare.com  3-20-21
James Fulford reminds us of the 2007 Virginia Tech murders – not a lot of mention these days.
“When Seung-Hui Cho killed 22 mostly white students at Virginia Tech, the Asian-American Journalists Association wanted no mention made of either Cho’s race or immigration status.”  
James Fulford on VDare.com  3-20-21
Chances are, you never read VDare.com, maybe never heard of it. It has to be one of the top ten, maybe top five Internet sites. That’s why you never hear about it on the lamestream networks. The folks at VDare.com are fearless and informative, thus Facebook won’t allow it to be mentioned.
March Madness: When 15th seed Oral Roberts U. made the Sweet Sixteen, it became the only 15th seed other than Florida Gulf Coast (March 2013) to do so. It doesn’t seem eight years ago, does it, maybe four or five. Remember Dunk City? They were definitely America’s team. About everyone I know was for them, including myself.
Watch out for this guy - Bumper sticker of the day: The GUN in the driver’s hand is closer than it appears.
Marshall Miller
Marshall Miller
