From Ken Carroll on Facebook.com: “The problem with ‘gun violence’ isn’t the word gun. Take note, Leftists: It’s the VIOLENCE.
The USA is being run by a circle of socialists, not Joe Biden. He’s not capable of running anything, has trouble walking also. Watch out for those steep stairs, Joe. Fine job you’re doing. He could go down as the worst president of all time and he’s just getting started.
Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message: 1-888-322-1414, updated weekly.
“After realizing he isn’t white, fake news paints Boulder shooting suspect as victim of white supremacist bullying.”
Shane Trejo on BigLeaguePolitics.com
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joe Sobran Sobran.com
Democrat-controlled Congress is happy to import cheap labor and ruin the USA in the process. We’re also importing diseases we eradicated years ago. No need to have a health card when you crash the border. Demos want illegals to have a Demo left voter registration card instead. Many Republicans are in the game also; cheap labor never loses its appeal.
The Democrats used illegals to canvass Hispanic neighborhoods to get out the November 2016 presidential vote for Hillary Clinton, perhaps an election law violation?
“The media needs to be destroyed. And although voting for Trump won’t do it, it’s something.”
Derek Hunter on Townhall.com 10-28-16
“It’s just obvious that you can’t have free immigration and a welfare state.”
legendary Economist Milton Friedman
