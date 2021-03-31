Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
There are two.
Each day we live we must deal with one or the other, the truth or a lie. A lie will always have to be propped up and it doesn’t care who tells it. The truth always stand-alone. Anyone who has no respect for telling the truth has no problem telling a lie.
America is a nation where its citizens seem to have more respect for a lie than the truth. Anyone who goes to bed with anger will probably be willing to tell a lie. The one thing about a lie is it does not care who tells it. As we look at the citizens of today it seem like telling a lie has become the order of the day. When we tell our children to avoid doing something today that tomorrow, you will hate yourself for, we are talking about a lie. America is not perfect, but she is the best there is.
Freedom is not free, but it’s not worth having if we do not have the freedom to make mistakes. If we want to know the cost of freedom, just visit the cemetery. America, God has blessed you for more than 245 years, are you ready to bless God through his son? Out of all that God has blessed this nation through, have the citizens forgotten how to fall down on their knees?
Individually, as well as collectively, do we ask how much do I owe him? America has been given the answer to any question she might be faced with, the Holy Bible. America is in deep trouble because she is doing it the sinner way, I did it my way. I can’t see how anyone can love what this has become. Simply look to Christ for answers and to history to present past mistakes. Love you Lord Bless
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (r)
