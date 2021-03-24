CLASSIFIEDS

400
EMPLOYMENT
Dodge/Wilcox E-911 located at 5417 Oak St. Eastman, Georgia is now accepting applications for a Dispatcher position. Please contact us at 478-374-9111.
520
FREE
FREE: Refrigerator that works but needs cleaning. Call 478-783-4357.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
HEAVENLY HOUSE CLEANING. Expert on cleaning homes, offices, sheds right down to the smallest detail. Text 478-772-4104.
650
MISCELLANEOUS
650
MISCELLANEOUS
700
EQUIPMENT FOR SALE
CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassette, up to legal size. Actual meter count 261457. No warranty. Sold as is. $250.00. Must pick up. Call 478-934-6047 for more information.
710
ITEMS FOR SALE
AUBURN MERCHANDISE: Car tag, $10.00; plate cover, $5.00; pajama pants size large, $5.00; Real-Tree camouflage shirt size large, $10.00; hoodie size large, $15.00; collegiate lined zip up coat (has tags-never worn), $40.00; two caps (one orange, one camouflage), $5.00 each; official Tiger hand fan, $2.00; tumbler, $5.00. Will sell all items for $75.00 or as individually priced. Call 478-934-6047.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $16K. Call 478-231-6038.
810
MOTORCYCLES
ONE OWNER 2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Call 478-285-1368 for more information.