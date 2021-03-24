Lady Indians win pair against Charlton County
By Russ Ragan
The Dodge County High School Lady Indians continued their slow pitch season last Wednesday as they played Charlton County in Jeff Davis. Dodge rolled to a pair of big wins. The first game was the only game that went toward league standings as Dodge took a 16-8 game. Dodge rolled to an 18-4 win in game two. Dodge’s game against West Laurens for last Thursday was rained out.
Dodge trailed 3-0 as they came to bat in the bottom of the first. Doubles from Brooke Perdue and Logan White along with a two out single from Gracie Lewis gave the Lady Indians a 3-3 tie after the first.
Charlton scored a run in the top of the second to tie things up 4-4 but then Dodge took over in there half of the inning. Hits from Kyla Howell, Dylana Barton, Makiyah Roberson, Logan White, Brooke Perdue and Gracie Lewis plated six runs and the Dodge lead was 10-4.
Charlton stayed in the game with three runs in the third for a 10-7 Dodge lead. Dodge added a run as Kyla Howell drove home Linzy Bowen for an 11-7 Lady Indian lead.
The Dodge defense kept Charlton off the board in the fourth. A double play from Gracie Lewis and Logan White kept the Dodge lead at 11-7. Dodge added to the lead in there half of the fourth. Roberson led off with a single and then Logan White unloaded on a long two run homer for a 13-7 Dodge lead.
The lead was 13-8 going to the Dodge sixth. For a second time it would be White with a long homer giving Dodge a 16-8 lead. That would be the final.
Dodge would waste little time in game two. Barton and Roberson would have singles. For the third straight at bat it would White with a long homer and it’s 3-0 Dodge in the first.
The lead was still 3-0 going into the Dodge second. Lauren Slaughter, Dylana Barton and Jessica Joiner reached and loaded the bases. A single by Roberson and a walk to White plated three runs for a 6-0 Dodge lead.
It was 6-1 Dodge, going into the third. Reagan Graham doubled to lead off the inning. With one out, Carson Etheridge, Howell and Slaughter all reached home base successfully. Hits from Barton, Joiner, Roberson and White plated six runs for a 12-1 game.
Charlton put the first two runners on in there half of the third. Dodge then forced a ground ball to Brooke Perdue at second. She tagged the runner going to second and she threw to Gracie Lewis for the double play but the runner going to third Lewis threw to Logan White at third and yes a triple play! That’s a 1-2-3 inning the hard way.
Dodge wrapped up things in the fifth. Chloe Nece singled to lead off the inning. Makiyah Roberson then hit a long homer and a 14-2 Dodge lead. The Lady Indians then got singles from Perdue, Lewis, Halle, Wise and Meg Lewis and its 18-2 Dodge. Charlton added a couple of late runs for an 18-4 final.
Kyla Howell was the winning pitcher for Dodge in both games.