Dodge drops two against Tiftarea Academy and Tattnall Square Academy
By Joey Marchant
Dodge continued to struggle with the gloves this week, and it led to two losses. Tiftarea Academy came to Eastman on Tuesday and defeated Dodge nine-two. Tiftarea sent Auburn Commit Hayden Murphy to the mound. The 6’3” Murphy, only a junior, was likely the best pitcher Dodge has seen this year.
Dodge would counter with Brendan O’Connor who would have some early struggles but would eventually settle in and turn in a solid performance. After striking out the first batter, O’Connor gave up a couple of base hits in the inning. However, he got a ground ball out and another strikeout to complete a scoreless first.
Landin Crummey reached on an error, and Garrett Durden walked in the bottom of the first giving Dodge runners at first and second with one out, but the Indians could not push a run across as the game remained scoreless.
O’Connor found himself in deep trouble in the second as a Dodge error, a hit batsman, and a base hit loaded the bases with one out. O’Connor then surrendered a double which cleared the bases. Tiftarea would score a total of five runs in the inning.
Griffin Durden was hit by a pitch, and Kade Harpe had a base hit to again give Dodge two on with one out in the bottom of the second, but again Dodge could not score.
Dodge had an even better opportunity in the third as Crummey led off being hit by a pitch and Garrett Durden singled. However, Dodge attempted a double steal and got Crummey thrown out at third. The Indians would not score.
Tiftarea elected to pull Murphy after only four innings, and this opened the door for Dodge. O’Connor doubled and Garrett Durden walked in the fifth, but Dodge still could not score.
Meanwhile O’Connor had settled in and retired eleven straight batters before Dodge committed another error with two outs in the top half of the sixth. O’Connor was unfazed as he threw behind the runner who strayed too far off second and was thrown out at third for the third out.
Finally Dodge broke through in the bottom of the sixth when Noah Cummings and Griffin Durden walked and were driven in by a Kade Harpe triple. Dodge could get no closer. Tiftarea led five-two going to the seventh.
O’Connor would allow a lead off walk to start the seventh. Tiftarea attempted a sacrifice bunt, but the ball was thrown away on another error by Dodge. O’Connor was then pulled in favor of Tyler Shields. Tiftarea would score five in the seventh with two of those charged to O’Connor, and would win nine-two.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Kade Harpe was two for three with a triple and two RBI.
Brendan O’Connor was one for three with a Walk and a double.
Garrett Durden was one for two with two Walks.
Davis Marchant was one for four.
Noah Cummings was one for three with a walk and a run.
Dodge traveled to Macon on Saturday to take on the Tattnall Square Academy Trojans. Tattnall is a baseball powerhouse having won State Championships in 2016, 2018 and 2019 while finishing as State Runner Up in 2017. The COVID 19 Pandemic stopped the Trojans from a potential three peat in 2020 as they were 13-four when play was halted. They came into this game seven-one in 2021.
Dodge would take an early lead as Brendan O’Connor led off with a single. He would advance to second on Landin Crummey’s sacrifice bunt and score on an infield hit by Davis Marchant. Dodge led one-zero.
Crummey took the mound for Dodge. He allowed a base hit to the leadoff man who stole second base. Crummey struck out the next two batters he faced. He then allowed an infield hit. A throwing error on the play allowed a run to score. Crummey struck out the next batter to end the inning with the score tied one-one.
Dodge would go in order in both the second and the third innings. Crummey pitched around a Dodge error and a walk for a scoreless second inning. However, the floodgates opened in the bottom of the third. Dodge made two consecutive errors to start the inning. Crummey then allowed a single, a double and another single. A sacrifice bunt was followed by two more Dodge errors. The Trojans scored six runs in all to take a seven-one lead.
Cole Cranford ripped a one out double that one hopped the fence in centerfield in the top of the fourth, but Dodge could not score.
Crummey was done, and Jason Lann and Tyler Shields would combine to finish the game for Dodge. Tattnall continued to take advantage of a barrage of Dodge miscues in the bottom of the fourth. Two walks, two hit batsmen, a balk and two errors helped lead to eight Tattnall runs giving Tattnall a 15-one lead.
Braylin Mincey reached on an error in the top of the fifth and came all the way around to score on an O’Connor double to make the final Tattnall Square 15 Dodge two.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Brendan O’Connor was two for three with a double, one RBI and one run.
Davis Marchant was one for two with one RBI.
Cole Cranford was one for one with a double and a walk.
Dodge falls to six-four on the season. They will try to right the ship this week with two games against Region 3AA opponent Jasper County. Dodge was scheduled to host Jasper County on Tuesday March 23, but no results were available at press time. Dodge will travel to Monticello to face Jasper County on Friday March 26, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Come out and support Dodge Baseball.