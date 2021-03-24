OBITUARIES

CARLTON AUSTIN HOLDER
Retired RAFB
Carlton Austin Holder, age 85, of Eastman, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Arnold Rye officiating. Interment followed in Bethel Cemetery.
CHARLES KENT
United States Veteran
Charles Kent, age 92, of Eastman, died Saturday, March 22, 2021 at Shamrock Nursing Home in Dublin.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Atlanta.
MARY ELLEN BARLOW BECK
Dodge County High School Lunchroom
Mary Ellen Barlow Beck, age 86, of Eastman, died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Middle Ground Church Cemetery, with Reverend Roy Lock and Mr. Reggie Sheffield officiating.
MILDRED LAVERNE CARR HILL
Owner Tybee Island Art Gallery
Mildred Laverne Carr Hill, 75, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
A celebration of life was held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Tybee Island.
