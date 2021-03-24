VETS before illegals

Laura Ingraham said back in 2015 that our CEOs need to show some semblance of patriotic nationalism by keeping the jobs here. It’s still needed.
Bumper sticker of the day: VETS before illegals.
The city of Minneapolis settled with the George Floyd family for $27 million. Do you suppose Ashli Babbitt’s family will ever get any semblance of justice for her murder on January 6?
Bellwether counties can predict an election winner and 18 of 19 voted for Trump again in 2020 and he supposedly lost. This has never happened before. Those 19 counties until 2020 always told the election winner. Vote theft stopped the streak.
Operation WARP Speed was highly successful in producing a virus vaccine so of course the media lied about it. Anything to defame President Trump and promote/defend socialism the media left will do it.
“Pay-As-You-Go” taxes started June 9, 1943, an emergency withholding method to fund World War 2. It muddied the water so well voters didn’t realize how much they paid in taxes.
Some wondered if Trump really wanted to win when he started in 2016. Of course he did.
“A guy who can go to seven states in a day wants to win.”
Dennis Prager  11-8-16
“Whoever controls the media controls the mind.”
musician Jim Morrison  (1943-1971)
Are pollsters paid hoaxers?
“Whites love to feel good about feeling bad about being white.”
AmRen.com
We need a continuation of this philosophy: “The RINOS won’t hit back against the Clinton campaign but WE WILL!”
Norman M. Olney  Victory 2016 Committee

“Beauty is only skin deep and this world is full of thin-skinned people.”
Richard Armour
“The human mind is a wonderful thing. It starts working from before you’re born and doesn’t stop until you sit down to write a song.”
Country music legend Roger Miller
Is China Joe “the big guy” Biden the first U.S. president to work on commission from our Chinese Commie pals?
When Ringling Brothers Circus shut down in 2017 another slice of the America we knew disappeared forever. The animal rights activists took another scalp and caused many thousands to lose their jobs.
“‘Glass Ceiling’ is a language-loading term employed by the far-left to exploit women by instilling a pervasive sense of victimization.”
DailyKenn.com   1-14-17
“Being a House member is not and should not be considered an entitlement.”
Howard Galganov on Galganov.com  January 2017
“Being fired isn’t nearly as bad as being betrayed.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Pat Buchanan on Joe Sobran – “Perhaps the finest columnist of out generation.”
Marshall Miller
