The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 8, through March 12, 2021.
Tonya Lee Batts, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, theft by shoplifting and theft of lost or mislaid property (felony).
Andre Coates, age 46, of Milan, was arrested for possession of drug related objects; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked license; suspended license; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; no insurance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
Mauricio Lopez Delgado, age 32, of Rhine, was arrested for driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane.
Sandy Ray English, age 56, of Cochran, was arrested for suspended license.
Frances Michelle Jackson, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for a bench warrant.
Felipe Jijon Martinez, age 22, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane and expired or no drivers license.
Adam Lewis, age 40, of Milan, was arrested for driving while declared a habitual violator, speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits), brake light/turn signal violation and suspended license.
Joseph Clinton Payne, age 43, of Milan, was arrested for battery/simple battery (family violence).
Clayton Jonathan Boutwell, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement officer when engaged on official call - results in serious physic and criminal trespass.
Shane Bradford Dowdy, age 41, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Johnny Paul Grilliot, age 44, of Calhoun, was arrested for a bench warrant.
Jason M. Jackson, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for bench warrant FTA (failure to appear) and battery.
Deputies, police make arrests
