Deputies, police make arrests

Wednesday, March 17. 2021
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests March 8, through March 12, 2021.

Tonya Lee Batts, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, theft by shoplifting and theft of lost or mislaid property (felony).

Andre Coates, age 46, of Milan, was arrested for possession of drug related objects; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked license; suspended license; possession of a schedule II controlled substance; no insurance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Mauricio Lopez Delgado, age 32, of Rhine, was arrested for driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane.

Sandy Ray English, age 56, of Cochran, was arrested for suspended license.

Frances Michelle Jackson, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Felipe Jijon Martinez, age 22, was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane and expired or no drivers license.

Adam Lewis, age 40, of Milan, was arrested for driving while declared a habitual violator, speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits), brake light/turn signal violation and suspended license.

Joseph Clinton Payne, age 43, of Milan, was arrested for battery/simple battery (family violence).

Clayton Jonathan Boutwell, age 34, of Eastman, was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement officer when engaged on official call - results in serious physic and criminal trespass.

Shane Bradford Dowdy, age 41, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Johnny Paul Grilliot, age 44, of Calhoun, was arrested for a bench warrant.

Jason M. Jackson, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for bench warrant FTA (failure to appear) and battery.

Charles Lemon, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP (failure to pay) and bench warrant.

Luna Adan Berrious, age 33, of Glenville, was arrested for expired or no drivers license and speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits.

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of March 9 through March 15, 2021.

Andrea Coates, age 46, of Milan, was arrested for drugs-marijuana sale/deliver/distribute, possession of methamphetamine, drugs-cocaine possession of, license-driving while suspended of revoked, no insurance, obstructing law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects and driving with suspended tag.

Jason Jackson, age 40, was arrested for FTP bench warrant.

Jasmine Harrow, age 27, of Eastman, was arrested for giving false name/ address/DOB to officer, license-driving while suspended of revoked, driving with suspended tag, Georgia hands free and open container violation.

Charles Lemon Jr., age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for FTP-bench warrant.

Trenton Williams, age 20, of Eastman, was arrested for failure to maintain lane and lighted headlights/other lights required.

Shane Dowdy, age 41, of Hawkinsville, was arrested for shoplifting-less than $500.

Christopher Lewis, age 40, of Milan, was arrested for license-driving while habitual violator, speeding, no operating brake light signals and license-driving while suspended or revoked.

Tonya Batts, age 43, of Eastman, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, shoplifting less than $500 and theft of lost or mislaid property.

Ma Cuauhtenango-Garcia, age 40, of Helena, was arrested for license-driving while unlicensed or expired and speeding.

Christopher Mullis, age 31, of Eastman, was arrested for license, driving while suspended/revoked.
