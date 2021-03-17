Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message, updated weekly: 1-888-322-1414, same number he used in Congress before he retired. My Congressman doesn’t have a message line. I always figured Dr. Paul was the best.
Donald Trump pushes America First. Sleepy creepy Joe Biden of the Biden puts America last. Which way do you want it?
Professional pols know what you say means more than what you do. Donald Trump is not a professional pol. He reverses the old theory here.
Let Trump be Trump – in any fair election with no vote theft as occurred in 2020 Donald Trump wins again.
We want people to remember the great President Donald Trump, the real one, not the media depiction, and vote for him again in 2024. Vote NO on plagiarizing Joe and his Biden crime family.
The Democrat platform now includes a gay marriage plank. What they always want but won’t tell you up front: big tax increases.
Republicans are stupid to continue submitting to debates moderated by liberal Democrats posing as impartial news people. That’s a good reason to call Republicans the Stupid Party. Of course, the Democrats are the Evil Party. Stupid is better than evil and some Republicans are worth voting for.
“At San Diego in 1996, Bob Dole told his convention he had not bothered to read the platform. Many who heard him did not bother to vote for Bob Dole.”
Pat Buchanan 10-25-07
I voted for Dole, after voting for Steve Forbes in the primary. Dole would’ve been far better than Clinton or Perot. Steve Forbes would’ve been great. Lesser of evils is better than evil and Bob Dole could’ve worked out fairly well. He was not a good candidate although honest and a super nice guy, most everyone says.
Dr. Paul was the best
