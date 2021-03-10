Dodge defeats Telfair, improves record to 5-0
By Joey Marchant
Dodge County improved to 5-0 with a 12-2 win over the Telfair Trojans. After finishing as A-Public State Runner Up a few years ago, Telfair has hit a rough patch as they only had two seniors in the starting lineup. In contrast, Dodge had nine seniors in the starting lineup.
Telfair got off to a good start against Dodge’s Landin Crummey who picked up his third win of the season. The Trojans took advantage of two singles and a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead.
Dodge wasted no time erasing the Trojan lead as Brendan O’Connor and Crummey led off for Dodge with back to back doubles tying the score at 1-1. Crummey was replaced by courtesy runner Trase Moore. Garrett Durden reached on an error, which allowed Moore to go to third. Durden would take second without a throw down from the catcher. Davis Marchant singled to center driving in Moore and Durden and giving Dodge a 3-1 lead.
Crummey sat the Trojans down in order in the second inning, and Dodge went back to work. Logan Slaughter hit a fly ball, which was dropped by the Trojan leftfielder. O’Connor drove Slaughter in with another double to left field, and he moved to third on a wild pitch. Crummey walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Trase Moore. Another wild pitch allowed O’Connor to score and Moore to advance to second. Garrett Durden singled scoring Moore, and Durden advanced to second on the throw home. Marchant flew out to deep right allowing Durden to tag and advance to third. Seth Cossett would later drive in Durden with a base hit. Dodge led 7-1.
Both teams went in order in the third. Telfair cut the lead to 7-2 in the fourth with a double followed by a single. Dodge continued to pound the Trojans in the bottom of the fourth. Garrett Durden led off by reaching on an error and taking second base on the same play. Durden advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Marchant. Cranford walked and was replaced by Gage Pittman as a courtesy runner. Noah Cummings reached on an error, and Cossett walked to load the bases. A single by Slaughter drove in Pittman and Cummings. Dodge led 10-2.
Crummey sat down the Trojans down in order in the top of the fifth. Dodge put it away in the bottom of the fifth. Crummey reached on an error and was replaced by courtesy runner Trase Moore. Garrett Durden was hit by a pitch. Marchant walked to load the bases. Cole Cranford singled up the middle driving in Moore and Durden with the final runs of the game. The game ended by run rule with the score 12-2 after five innings.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Brendan O’Connor was two for four with two doubles, two runs and one RBI.
Landin Crummey was one for three with a walk and one RBI.
Garrett Durden was one for three with four runs and one RBI.
Davis Marchant was one for three with a walk and three RBIs.
Cole Cranford was one for three with a walk and two RBIs.
Seth Cossett was one for two with a walk and one RBI.
Logan Slaughter was one for three with two RBIs.
Crummey went five innings allowing two earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
Dodge had scheduled games against West Laurens and Fitzgerald rained out last week. Dodge finds itself ranked Number 9 in the most recent AA poll published by Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine.
The schedule gets a lot tougher this week as Dodge was scheduled to travel to Cochran to face its arch rival the Bleckley County Royals on Tuesday, March 9, but no score was available at press time.
Dodge is also scheduled to host AAAAAA Northside on Thursday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. and the Royals on Friday, March 12 at 6:00 p.m.
The Royals are 5-2, having dropped close games to #2 Vidalia and #5 Jeff Davis, and the games with the Royals could put one of the teams in the driver’s seat for the Region 3AA Championship. Come out and support the Indians.
Lady Indians sweep all three season opener games
By Russ Ragan
The Dodge County High School Lady Indians started their 2021 season slow pitch season Thursday in Dublin. Dodge hosted Dooley County in game one. Dodge started slowly but rolled to a 19-1 win. Thomas County Central was game two and Dodge rolled to a 20-1 win. The third game of the day was against Baker County. The game was never in question in the 23-0 final. The season will feature “area” games and not region play. The opponents will be from other classifications and regions.
Dodge got things going first against Dooley. Jessica Joiner walked with one out. She would score on a double from Makiyah Roberson for a 1-0 lead. Roberson would score on an error for a 2-0 lead. Brooke Perdue would double home Carson Ethridge for a 3-0 Dodge lead.
It would be a 3-1 game when Dodge came to the plate in the second. Gracie Lewis would reach on an error, Kyla Howell would single and Lauren Slaughter would walk and load the bases with one out. A walk to Ava Maxwell would walk and that would score for 5-1 lead. Logan white would single scoring Slaughter and Maxwell for a 7-1 game. Roberson would single home Joiner and White for a 9-1 lead.
Dodge wrapped up this one in the third. Gracie Lewis singled to lead off the inning. Walks to Kyla Howell and Linzy Bowen loaded the bases. Slaughter drove in Lewis for a 10-1 game. A walk to Meg Lewis reloaded the bases with one out. Joiner walked scoring Bowen for an 11-1 game. Logan White singled home Howell and Lewis and its 13-1. Dylana Barton doubled to left scoring Halle Wise and White for a 15-1 game. A sacrifice fly from Brooke Perdue scored Barton for a 16-1 game. Gracie Lewis added an RBI single and Linzy Bowen singled home two more for a 19-1 lead. Kyla Howell was the winning pitcher as she had four strikeouts over three innings. Dodge wasted no time in putting away Thomas County Central in fame two. Ava Maxwell walked and she scored on a double from Jessica Joiner for a 1-0 game. Logan White doubled home Joiner for a 2-0 game. Carson Ethridge singled home White for a 3-0 game. Dodge would then use the long ball as Reagan Graham hit a long three run homer as Ethridge and Roberson scored for a 6-0 game. Gracie Lewis would follow with a deep drive to right and the senior would circle the bases for the inside the park homer on a 7-0 lead. Linzy Bowen and Kyla Howell would follow up with singles. Dylana Barton would single home Bowen and it’s 8-0. Jessica Joiner would single home Howell for a 9-0 lead. Logan White got her second double of the inning scoring Barton and Joiner for an 11-0 lead. Roberson would single home White to wrap up the inning with a 12-0 lead.
Dodge added to the lead in the second. Brooke Perdue hit a homer to left center and Dodge had a 13-0 lead. The lead was 13-1 going to the third. Chloe Nece reached on an error to lead off. Logan White got her third double of the game scoring Nece for a 14-1 lead. A single from Roberson put runners on the corners for Carson Ethridge. She singled to right scoring White for a 15-1 lead. A double from Perdue scored Ethridge and Roberson and it’s 17-1. Singles from Slaughter, Howell and Barton finished this one up for the 21-1 final. Howell was the winning pitcher allowing only one hit.
Baker County was the opponent for game three. Dodge wasted no time in the bottom of the first. Barton reached on an error and she scored on a hit by Joiner for a 1-0 game. White singled home Joiner and it’s 2-0. Linzy Bowen singled home White and Roberson and it’s 4-0. Reagan Graham hit a sacrifice fly scoring Carson Ethridge and it’s 5-0 as Graham reached on an error. Gracie Lewis singled home a run for a 6-0 game. Singles from Meg Lewis, Kyla Howell and Lauren Slaughter made it 7-0. Hits from Barton, Joiner and white made it 13-0 after the Dodge first. Dodge could have gotten plenty more but elected not to.
Kyla Harrell got the start on the mound for Dodge. She stranded the bases loaded in the first and second. Dodge goes back to the plate and hits for a while once more. Linzy Bowen walked to lead off and then Reagan Graham unloaded for another homer to right center for a 15-0 game. Gracie Lewis tripled to right and scored on an error for a 16-0 lead. Meg Lewis followed with a walk and Kyla Howell singled. Lauren Slaughter singled home Lewis for a 17-0 game. Dylana Barton would then hit a three run homer and its 20-0 Dodge. Halle Wise wrapped u the days scoring with a double scoring White, Nece, and Bowen and it’s 23-0 in the second. Dodge stepped off the base to finish the inning. Kyla Howell was the winning pitcher for the third game in a row. She had five strikeouts in the game.