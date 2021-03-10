DAVID GIDDENS
Richmond Hill High School Coach
On Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Savannah, Mr. Giddens won his courageously fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He is now in heaven, healed and whole again.
A drop in celebration of David’s life will be held Thursday, March 11 in the pavilion at Corinth Baptist Church in Keller, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Eastman at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive family and friends after the service.
MARY ANN BOWEN DOKE
Retired Beautician
Mary Ann Bowen Doke, age 89, of Warner Robins, formerly of Milan, died Friday, March 5, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Bay
Springs Cemetery in Rhine.
RANDALL RUSSELL SELPH
R & D Concrete Owner
Randall Russell Selph, age 64, of Eastman, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his residence.
A celebration of life service was held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the residence of Debbie and Randall Selph, with Reverend Trey Benton and Reverend Tom Jackson officiating.
DAVID MIMS
Former Kroger Dairy Manager
David Mims, age 57, of Rentz, died March 3, 2021 at Serenity Place in Dublin.
Graveside services were be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Greg Lowery officiating.
JAMES “JIMMY” ROY PUCKETT
Georgia Department of Corrections Retired Deputy Warden
Deputy warden James “Jimmy” Roy Puckett, 73, of Milan, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Milan Baptist Church with interment following in the Antioch II Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Aubrey Corbitt officiated.
OBITUARIES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)