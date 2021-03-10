On March 1, 2021, the Oconee Drug Task Force received information concerning a specific vehicle with suspected narcotics inside the vehicle in Eastman. Agents of the Oconee Drug Task Force stopped the vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign. During the search of the vehicle, agents found suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine. The driver was also charged with an open container of alcohol. Arrested were Kerick Swint and George Thompson. The Eastman Police Department assisted with the scene.
On March 3, 2021, agents of the Oconee Drug Task Force stopped a vehicle in the City of Eastman, for failure to wear a seat belt. Upon further investigation, agents found four ounces of suspected marijuana and nine grams of suspected cocaine. The Eastman Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the scene.
Arrested were Mack Wrease and Brian Stuckey.
On March 3, 2021, agents of the Oconee Drug Task Force were working an investigation concerning the trafficking of heroin in Eastman and Laurens County. Agents received information that two of the subjects of the investigation were in Eastman. As agents approached two of the subjects of the investigation, they fled on foot. Agents apprehended Natalia Carvalho and Ramona Jordan, for conspiracy to distribute heroin. This is an ongoing investigation with further arrests pending.
The Eastman Police Department assisted with the scene.
Law enforcement make drug arrests
