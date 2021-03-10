Legals 03-10-21

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on JANUARY 30, 2021, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
1995 MAZDA MIATA
(VIN: JM1NA3536S0615761)
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 11th day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue
Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
SHERIFF BRIAN ROBINSON
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
85 Industrial Blvd.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on March 23, 2020, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED TWENTY SEVEN DOLLARS ($1,227.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 11th day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue
Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
EASTMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF
DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF ERLENE MCCRANIE WILLIAMS
All creditors of the Estate of ERLENE MCCRANIE WILLIAMS are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 26th day of January, 2021.
EDGAR MELVIN WILLIAMS and GWENDA SUE
PEACOCK,
Co-Executors of the Estate of
ERLENE MCCRANIE
WILLIAMS, Deceased
312 Eph McCranie Road
Milan, GA 31060
296 Airport Road
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OFJAMES BARNEY MELVIN
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES BARNEY MELVIN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 12th day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
REGINA LEE M. SANDERS
JAMES B. MELVIN, JR.
Executors of the Estate of
JAMES BARNEY MELVIN, Deceased
LEE CANNON
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Post Office Box 55270
McRae-Helena, Georgia 31055
229-868-6065 – Office
Attorney for the Estate
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DELTON D. BURNHAM, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said E state are required to make immediate payment.
DELEANE B. JOHNSON
392 Johnson-Six Rd.
Rhine GA 31077
ILA JEAN B. JOHNSON
269 Bryant Rd.
Eastman, GA 31023
This 26th day of February 2021.
RITA J. LLOP, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478.374.9500
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of BILLY GREEN KNIGHT, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9394
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of BILLY GREEN KNIGHT are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23rd day of February, 2020.
BRENDA JOYCE PARR,
Executor of the Estate of BILLY
GREEN KNIGHT, Deceased
95 24th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of MARILYN C. BARNETT, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9393
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MARILYN C. BARNETT are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23rd day of February, 2020.
JAMES PATRICK BARNETT,
Executor of the Estate of
MARILYN C. BARNETT,
Deceased
110 Woodlakes Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DEBRA C. WETHERINGTON, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of DEBRA C. WETHERINGTON, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 3rd day of MARCH, 2021.
WILLIAM C.
WETHERINGTON
3600 Hickory Grove
Valdosta, GA 31606
ROBERT T. TUGGLE, III
DANIEL, LAWSON,
TUGGLE & JERLES, LLP
Post Office Box 89
Perry, Georgia 31036
1009
ELECTTION NOTICES
Gpn 09
NOTICE OF ELECTION
SALES AND USE TAX
REFERENDUM TO THE
QUALIFIED VOTERS OF DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that on March 16, 2021, an election will be held in Dodge County, Georgia, at which time there will be submitted to the qualified voters of Dodge County, Georgia for their determination the question of whether or not a one percent sales and use tax for educational purposes should be continued for a period of time not to exceed five years, beginning with the calendar quarter following the calendar quarter in which the sales and use tax for educational purposes presently in effect expires, and for the raising of not more than $14,000,000 for the purposes described below.
The ballots to be used at such referendum for the voters in the Dodge County School District shall have written or printed hereon substantially the following:
___ YES
___ NO Shall a special one percent sales and use tax for educational purposes continue to be imposed in Dodge County (such tax to be a continuation of the existing 1% sales and use tax and not an additional sales and use tax) for a period of time not to exceed five years, beginning with the calendar quarter following the calendar quarter in which the sales and use tax for educational purposes present in effect expires, and for the raising of not more than $14,000,000 to be distributed to the Dodge County School District with such taxes to be used for the following purposes:
(i) adding to, remodeling, renovating, modifying, furnishing, and equipping school buildings, classrooms, instructional and support space, and other facilities (including physical education/athletic facilities) at existing school district facilities; (ii) acquiring furnishings, equipment and fixtures for new and existing facilities district-wide including, but not limited to, technology equipment, safety and security equipment, signage, band instruments, and other furnishings; (iii) acquiring, constructing, and equipping new school facilities and other buildings and facilities useful and desirable thereto including, but not limited to, a new auditorium; (iv) acquir-ing and/or improving land for school district facilities; (v) acquiring books, digital resources, and other media for the school district; (vi) purchasing school buses or other vehicles; and (vii) payment of expenses incident to accomplishing the foregoing.
The voting polls will be open at 7:00 o’clock, A.M., and will close at 7:00 o’clock, P.M., on the said date fixed for the election, and the place for voting will be at the regular places for holding elections included in Dodge County. Those qualified to vote at the election shall be determined in all respects in accordance and in conformity with the laws of the State of Georgia.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-224(b)(1), the registration deadline for taking applications from persons desiring to register to vote in this election will be at the close of business on the fifth Monday prior to the date of the special election (February 15, 2021), or if such Monday is a legal holiday, by the close of business on the following business day.
Those residents of Dodge County qualified to vote at such referendum shall be determined in all respects in accordance with the election laws of the State of Georgia.
/s/ JESSIE MINCEY Chairman,
Board of Education of Dodge County
/s/ AL MCCRANIE
Election Supervisor
Dodge County Board of
Elections
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from JONATHON CHRISTOPHER DAVIS to CHERYL B. O’BARR, dated May 8, 2017, and recorded in Deed Book 838, Page 245, Dodge County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2021, the following described property:
TRACT 1:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING THAT PART OF LAND LOT NO. 291 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT WHICH IS 1,450 FEET NORTH 46 DEGREES WEST FROM THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT; THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 380.00 FEET TO A ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 5 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 600.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY A COUNTY ROAD, ON THE SOUTHWEST BY LANDS OF KELLY BROTHERS AND ON THE NORTHWEST BY LANDS FORMERLY OWNED BY D.L. MULLIS, A PLAT OF THE SURVEY OF SAID PROPERTY BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 305, AND BY REFERENCE BEING A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION.
TRACT 2:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE LYING AND BEING IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING A PORTION OF LOT NO. 291 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE WHICH IS 1,910.00 FEET NORTHWEST OF THE SOUTH CORNER OF SAID LOT AND WHICH POINT OF BEGINNING IS THE WEST CORNER OF LANDS OF W.D. DAVIS; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE NORTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES A DISTANCE OF 391.4 FEET AND NORTH 14 DEGREES 1 MINUTE WEST 4040.25 FEET; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 85 DEGREES 55 MINUTES EAST 578.00 FEET TO THE CENTER OF THE COUNTY DIRT ROAD; THENCE ALONG THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD 3 DEGREES 42 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 22.00 FEET TO LANDS OF W.D. DAVIS; THENCE IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 48 DEGREES 54 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 386.00 FEET TO THE POINT AND PLACE OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 2.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEGIN THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY BENNIE MOORE ON JANUARY 20, 1973 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 155 AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN.
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CHERYL B. O’BARR
As Attorney-in-Fact for
JONATHON CHRISTOPHER DAVIS
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
By virtue of the power of sale contained in the SECURITY DEED given by ASHLEY D. SMITH AND REBECCA RENEE SMITH to FIRST LAURENS BANK dated May 15, 2019, and recorded in Deed Book 873, Page 288-291, in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, Ga., conveying the below-described property, to secure that certain Consumer Note given by ASHLEY D. SMITH AND REBECCA RENEE SMITH to FIRST LAURENS BANK in the original principal amount of $49,884.78 with interest thereon as set forth therein, and to secure that certain Consumer Note give by ASHLEY D. SMITH AND REBECCA RENEE SMITH to FIRST LAURENS BANK in the original principal amount of $78,000.00 with interest thereon as set for therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2021, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BOUNDED BY LINE RUNNING AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF PARK DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 108 FEET SOUTHWEST FROM CHURCH STREET AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOST OWNED, OR FORMERLY OWNED, BY JOE HOBBS, AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 35 DEGREES, 50 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 182.05 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 84 DEGREES AND 235 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 140.11 FEET TO SAID PARK DRIVE; THENCE RUN NORTHEAST ALONG SAID PARK DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 164.32 FEET, (AS MEASURED BY A STRAIGHT LINE FROM THE LAST MENTIONED COURSE), BACK TO THE POINT OR PLACE OR BEGINNING, SAID LAND BEING A PART OF THE CITY OF EASTMAN SUBDIVISION PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 52, PAGE 295, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, THERE BEING LOCATED ON SAID LAND A RESIDENCE KNOWN AS 506 PARK DRIVE, EASTMAN, GA. THE PROPERTY HEREIN AND CONVEYED IS THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY WARRANTY DEED FROM FELIX J. STUCKEY TO L. M. PACE ON AUGUST 17, 1948, WHICH DEED IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, IN DEED BOOK 62, PAGE 136, AND SAID DEED AND THE DESCRIPTION CONTAINED THEREIN IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED IS MORE FULLY AND ACCURATELY DESCRIBED ACCORDINGLY TO A PLAT SURVEYED PREPARED BY W. L. GARRARD, SURVEYOR, ON APRIL 4, 1947, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF CLERK, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, IN DEED BOOK 52, PAGE 453, AND SAID PLAT TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FROM DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
SUBJECT TO COVENANTS, RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD.
SAID PROPERTY IS FURTHER IDENTIFIED BY THE LAURENS (DODGE) COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR AS 5442 PART ST, EASTMAN, GA 31023, MAP/PARCEL E19/027.
THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT: 5442 PARK STREET, EASTMAN, GA 31023
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PERSON OR PERSONS WHO MAY BE IN THE POSSESSION OF SUCH PROPERTY IS ASHLEY D. SMITH AND REBECCA RE-NEE SMITH.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said Consumer Notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to all outstanding ad valorem taxes and/or assessments and/or restrictions and/or zoning ordinances and/or covenants; matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Notice has been given of intention to collect attorney’s fees in accordance with the terms of the Consumer Notes secured by the property.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U. S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
THIS LAW FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
he name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the Security Deed is MR. STAN CARR, LOAN OFFICER, FIRST LAURENS BANK, 2040 VETERANS BOULEVARD, DUBLIN, GA. 31021.
FIRST LAURENS BANK
Attorney-in-Fact for
ASHLEY D. SMITH AND
REBECCA RENEE SMITH
EDWARD B. CLAXTON III
ATTORNEY AT LAW
P. O. BOX 16459
DUBLIN, GEORGIA 31040
478-272-9965
ebcatty@bellsouth.net
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: KATINA ELIZABETH WELLS
Civil Action File No. 21V-9111
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that KATINA ELIZABETH WELLS, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 26th day of January 2021, pray-ing for a change in the name of the petitioner from KATINA ELIZABETH WELLS to KATINA ELIZABETH GORDON.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 26th day of JANUARY, 2021.
KATINA WELLS
Petitioner
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9387
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
MONICA C. SPIRES has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of GERALD DEWAYNE SPIRES deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before MARCH 29, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on MARCH 29, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MAY E.
SUSIE HOWARD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9392
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
ADAM McALILEY has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of MAY E. SUSIE HOWARD deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before MARCH 29, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on MARCH 29, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SHARLEEN WILLIAMS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9388
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
SHERYL BEARDEN has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of SHARLEEN WILLIAMS, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before MARCH 22, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Dodge County
Probate Court
By: ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk of Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MELTEEN COOK, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9397
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
TAMMY LYNN CLYDE has petitioned for TAMMY LYNN CLYDE to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of MELTEEN COOK deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before APRIL 9, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on APRIL 9, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF JAMES EDWARD AUSTIN, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9406
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons:
ANGELA RENI AUSTIN has petitioned to be appointed Administrators of the Estate of JAMES EDWARD AUSTIN, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before APRIL 7, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478/374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of RALPH CLARK CHEEK, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9405
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of DIANN B. CHEEK, for Year’s Support from this Estate of RALPH CLARK CHEEK deceased, for decedent’s surviving spouse having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before April 7, 2021, why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone for the required amount for filing fees. If any objections are filed, a Hearing will be scheduled at a later date in the Probate Court of the above named county, located at 643 Pearl Bates Avenue; P.O. Box 514; Eastman, Dodge County, Georgia. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a Hearing.
SO ORDRED this 5th day March, 2021.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of RUBY ARWOOD BROWN, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9409
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All heirs at law of RUBY ARWOOD BROWN:
VALLI DAVIS has filed a Petition to Probate the purported Will of RUBY ARWOOD BROWN dated February 7, 2017 in Solemn Form. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before APRIL 7, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF THE RIGHT TO REDEEM
January 28, 2021.
This Notice TO: ISSAC NEWSOME JR., ALL THE WORLD, and anyone holding any right, title, or interest in or lien upon the below listed property 3RD AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023.
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is Notice that DANNY HOWELL hereby gives notice that he intends to Forever Foreclose the Right to Redeem the following described property, to wit:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEING ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THIRD AVENUE, SAID CITY AND STATE, BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 12 AND RUNNING SOUTHERLY ALONG THE LINE OF SAID SECTION 150 FEET, THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES WESTERLY 135 FEET, THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHERLY TO THIRD AVENUE; THENCE ALONG THIRD AVENUE TO POINT OF BEGINNING, ON WHICH IS LOCATED A FRAME DWELLING HOUSE, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY DEEDED TO MARY JANE NEWSOME BY MRS. JAY G. WILLIAMSON ON OCTOBER 1, 1943.
The Tax Deed to which this Notice relates is dated August 6, 2019 and is recorded on September 26, 2019 in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia, in Deed Book 879 Page 87.
The tax deed may be redeemed to the following address any time before the statutory redemption expires at the end of this notice, or (30 DAYS LATER) at 5:00 p.m., whichever is sooner.
DONALD L. ROBERTS/
JACKSON LAW FIRM
212 West Jackson Street
Dublin Ga, 31021
478-353-4444
O.C.G.A. 48-4-40 to 48-4-48
Legals 03-10-21
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)