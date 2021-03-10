Good point by Jimmy Rucker on Facebook.com: “Instead of bashing Trump, why don’t you post what you love about the democratic party?”
Illegal aliens committed 48,000 assaults in the USA in 2017. We’re importing more violence, says Steven Ahle on SteadfastandLoyal.com.
“Illegal aliens committed 48,000 assaults last year including 5,000 sexual assault offenses, 2,000 kidnapping offenses and 76,000 dangerous drug offenses.”
Steven Ahle 7-8-2018
Democrats now open the borders, and close down Washington, D.C. Capitol with razor wire. It makes no sense and neither does Uncle Joe the barely there basement man.
Maybe we should tell San Fran Nan Pelosi to tear down the D.C. wall.
Bumper sticker of the day: No Borders, No Country.
See all the new illegals entering the USA and their custom Biden Please let us in t-shirts? Maybe we should counter with a bunch of “Trump would keep them out” shirts.
When will they give us the name and maybe a photo of unarmed, peaceful Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt’s killer? You can bet if they had a favorable narrative to present we would’ve been given a full report. They’re hiding something, obviously. Anyone want to guess what? That was the only shot fired during the capitol riots and it was obviously a murder. These people always try to investigate themselves and guess what the result always is. Think Miriam Carey, gunned down, shot in the back by Capitol Police in Oct. 2013, after committing a minor traffic violation. They got away with it. This could happen to anyone. I’ve been through the Capitol building, also the Senate building in the late 1990s and don’t care to go back to D.C.
Liberals claim you’re a bigot if you don’t think America is the world’s flophouse and 911 number. Who else has open borders, only self-destructive morons.
Importing violence
