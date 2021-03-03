By Joey Marchant
Dodge hosted two games this week winning over East Laurens 16-1 and over Berrien County 4-1. Tyler Shields got the start for Dodge against East Laurens and struck out 5 of the first 6 batters he faced. Meanwhile the Dodge Offense jumped on the Falcons early. Landin Crummey reached on an error, and Garrett Durden walked. The runners advanced to second and third on a passed ball. Davis Marchant grounded out to second driving in Crummey with the game’s first run. Durden would go on to score on a passed ball. Dodge led 2-0 after one inning.
Dodge broke the game open in the bottom of the second. Griffin Durden got things started with a single. Kade Harpe hit into a fielder’s choice erasing Durden. Brendan O’Connor and Crummey were both hit by pitches to load the bases. Garrett Durden singled driving in Harpe and O’Connor. Marchant was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jason Lann cleared the bases with a three run double. Dodge led 7-0 after two innings.
East Laurens scored their
Dodge defeats East
Laurens and Berrienlone run in the top of the third when Shields gave up two consecutive one out base hits. He struck out the next batter for the second out. However, a Dodge error would allow the run to score. Dodge led 7-1.
Dodge continued to pile it on in the third. Harpe singled, and O’Connor was hit by a pitch. Harpe scored on a passed ball. Crummey singled to drive in O’Connor. Marchant singled to drive in Crummey. Dodge led 10-1.
Shields struck out three Falcons in the fourth giving him nine strikeouts in four innings. Dodge put this one away in the bottom of the fourth. Cameron Gooch walked. Brady Moore reached on a fielder’s choice erasing Gooch. Griffin Durden was hit by a pitch. Harpe singled to load the bases. O’Connor hit a ball to the shortstop, which was thrown into right field scoring Moore. Seth Cossett singled driving in Griffin Durden. Garrett Durden doubled driving in Harpe and O’Connor. Logan Slaughter walked to load the bases. Noah Cummings walked plating Cossett. Gooch batted for the second time in the inning hitting a chopper to third base. The third baseman fielded and threw home to get Durden at the plate. The catcher then tried to double up Gooch at first, but he threw the ball into right field. Slaughter scored the final run on the error as Dodge run ruled the Falcons.
Statistical leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Garrett Durden was two for three with a walk, a double, two runs, four runs batted in (RBIs) and a stolen base.
Kade Harpe was two for three with three runs.
Landin Crummey was one for two and was hit by a pitch with three runs and two RBIs.
Jason Lann was one for two with a walk, a double and three RBIs. for two and was hit by a pitch
with one run and two RBIs.
for two and was hit by a pitch with one run and two RBIs.
Griffin Durden was one for two and was hit by a pitch with one run.
Seth Cossett was one for one with one run and one RBI.
Brendan O’Connor was 0 for two and was hit by a pitch twice with 3 runs.
Tyler Shields pitched four innings allowing one unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts. He walked one batter and hit two batters.
Berrien County traveled to Eastman looking to avenge a loss to the Indians a week earlier. Brendan O’Connor took the mound for Dodge, and he pitched very well. He struck out the first two batters he faced in the first, and he got the third to fly out to center.
Dodge missed an early opportunity in the bottom of the first. O’Connor led off with a walk. Landin Crummey singled advancing O’Connor to second. Garrett Durden attempted a sacrifice bunt but instead popped up to the first baseman in foul territory. Davis Marchant hit a chopper up the middle that was fielded by the second baseman who started a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning scoreless.
Controversy ensued in the second inning after O’Connor gave up a base hit to start the inning. Berrien attempted to sacrifice bunt. O’Connor fielded the bunt and threw to first base. The ball ended up in shallow right field having apparently glanced off the runner with Berrien ending up with runners on second and third with no outs. However, the umpire ruled that the batter ran inside the baseline and interfered with O’Connor’s throw. From my vantage point, it appeared the runner was running right where he should have been. Berrien’s head coach agreed with me and came out for a prolonged yet fairly calm discussion with the umpire. He was ejected three-fourths of the way through the discussion, which in high school baseball meant he was now relegated to the dugout. The call would stand, and the batter was out and the runner sent back to first base. O’Connor followed that up with a strikeout and a fly out to left field.
Dodge again missed an opportunity to score in the bottom of the second when Cole Cranford led off with a single and was replaced by courtesy runner Braylon Mincey. It appeared Dodge had the hit and run on as Hunter Kirkley swung through a high fastball and Mincey was thrown out at second.
O’Connor escaped trouble in the second when the first batter reached on an error and stole second. O’Connor then got a ground ball out and a strikeout. He attempted to pickoff the runner at second who was caught in a rundown and tagged out by Griffin Durden at third base for the third out.
Dodge wasted a Griffin Durden base hit and a Crummey walk in the third inning. The game remained scoreless.
O’Connor would have to work out of trouble again in the fourth as the first batter reached on an error and stole second. O’Connor got a strikeout but then hit a batter. The runners moved to second and third on a passed ball. O’Connor struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning unscathed.
Dodge went in order in the bottom of the fourth, and Crummey came in from right field to pitch the fifth. O’Connor moved to shortstop. Crummey retired the Rebels in order.
Dodge finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. Griffin Durden drew a one out walk. With two outs, the Rebels attempted a pickoff at first base, but the ball sailed into foul territory. Durden started for second and never broke stride as he rounded second and reached third safely. He was then lifted for pinch runner Aron Barden. O’Connor reached on an error, and Barden scored on the play. O’Connor then stole second. Crummey doubled home O’Connor and was replaced by courtesy runner Trase Moore. Garrett Durden had an infield hit, and an errant throw by the shortstop allowed Moore to score giving Dodge a 3-0 lead.
Crummey allowed a lead off double in the top of the sixth, but he struck out the next three batters. Dodge would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Noah Cummings reached on an error. Tyler Shields bunted for a hit advancing Cummings to second. Griffin Durden grounded out to the right side to advance the runners. The first baseman threw behind Cummings at third. The throw was off target allowing Cummings to trot home giving Dodge a 4-0 lead.
Crummey had to labor to get through the seventh after giving up a walk and a base hit to start the inning. He recorded a strikeout but allowed another base hit to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate. Crummey induced a ground out to Garrett Durden at second base that allowed one run to score. Crummey struck out the next batter to preserve the 4-1 Dodge victory.
This game was a microcosm of the Indians’ season so far. They have not hit much. They have struggled to do the little things needed to produce runs. The defense has committed too many errors. However, they have taken advantage of the other teams’ mistakes. Most importantly, the pitching has been excellent, and the pitchers have worked out of many jams. You also cannot underestimate the value of senior leadership in close ball games. At the end of the day, Dodge is 4-0 on the young season.
Statistical Leaders for Dodge were as follows:
Landin Crummey was two for two with a walk, a double and one RBI.
Garrett Durden was one for three.
Cole Cranford was one for three.
Griffin Durden was one for two with a walk.
Brendan O’Connor pitched four scoreless innings striking out seven. He gave up one hit and walked none. He hit one batter.
Landin Crummey got the win pitching three innings striking out six. He gave up one earned run on three hits and walked one batter.
Dodge was scheduled to host West Laurens on March 2nd, but rain in the forecast had that one in jeopardy at press time.
The Indians are scheduled to travel to Fitzgerald to face the Purple Hurricanes on March 3rd at 6:00 pm and host the Telfair Trojans on March 4th at 5:30 pm. Come out and support the Indians, or listen on Wolf Country 97.5 FM.
By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Squaws basketball team traveled to Savannah on Tuesday, February 23 to play in the first round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) AA State Tournament. The DCHS Squaws (13-6) the number three seed from region 3AA faced the Woodville-Tompkins High School Lady Wolverines (15-4), who were the number two seed from region 2AA.
The Squaws trailed the Lady Wolverine 7-17 after a shaky first quarter. Sanaa Searles had a three-pointer in the first quarter to lead Dodge. Dodge tightened things up a little bit in the second quarter as they pulled to a 15-26 score at the half. Searles again led the Squaws with four points in the second quarter.
Ileisha Mitchell led the Squaws with two three-pointers in the third quarter but were outscored 10-17 and trailed 25-43. Freshman Jovanna Hamilton led Dodge with five points in the fourth quarter as the Squaws outscored the Lady Wolverines 11-5 to make the final score, 36-48.
Scoring for the Squaws was: Sanaa Searles 12 points; Jovanna Hamilton, seven points; Cheyenne Hunt, seven points; Ileisha Mitchell, six points; Altierra Gooch, two points; Jada Baxter, one point; Ambria Simmons, one point.
The Squaws finish the season with an overall record of 13-7.