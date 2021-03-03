JIMMY FRANK KNOWLES
Salesman at Lowe Electric
Jimmy Frank Knowles, age 48, of Eastman, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 28, at Greenlawn Memorial
Park, with Reverend Tyler Kirkley officiating.
JONATHAN MALCOLM GOOLSBY
Dodge County Middle School Student
Jonathan Malcolm Goolsby, age 14, of Eastman, died Sunday, February 21, 2021 Graveside services were
held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Lockett Cemetery in Eastman with Pastor Prince Dawson officiating.
PATRICIA DIANE DAVIS HOPWOOD
Fred’s Discount Store Sales Clerk
Patricia Diane Davis Hopwood, age 60, of Eastman, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Coliseum Medical
Center in Macon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday,
March 4, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Myron Parkerson and Reverend Ricky Gilmore
officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
OBITUARIES
