A 20-year-old Cochran man was arrested Monday evening February 22 at his mother’s house in Eastman and has been charged with murder in the Friday shooting death of a teenager in Warner Robins.
The suspect, Gregory Tyshon Davis, was also charged with aggravated assault after Warner Robins police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked Davis down at a house on Neese Street in Eastman.
He was wanted in the shooting of Deandre Pitts, age 19, who was fatally shot about 8:00 p.m. Friday at a house at 1305 Hartley Avenue in Warner Robins.
Murder suspect is caught in Eastman
