I read through a long list of Internet tributes from Rush Limbaugh fans but this one was my favorite – from Rush’s nephew: “I WILL MISS YOU UNCLE RUSH! Brad Limbaugh February 22, 2021 Stamford, TX., Family”
That one really moved me.
Not a nice thing to say about the Knights of Columbus: “An all-male extremist group” - Kamala Harris, running for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2020. It would be hard to find a better group of people and she trashes them. This tells you a lot about Ms. Harris. She and Joe Basement “the big guy” were both weak candidates and it took a lot of vote fraud to put them in the White House. Bernie Sanders was again robbed of the nomination and at least he would admit he was a socialist. Naturally Bernie wasn’t too disappointed – these losers voted as Bernie would have done.
Michelle Obama says she suffers from depression because of Donald Trump. He’s even responsible for depression in people now.
Listen to the Larry Elder radio show. He will lift your mood.
“Joe Biden stands for Joe Biden and it works.”
Dennis Prager 8-5-20
When “swing vote” Lewis Powell Jr. retired from the Supreme Court in 1987 Judge Robert Bork was nominated to replace him. Liberals pounced quickly. Sam Nunn voted against Judge Bork and there was no way I would ever vote for Nunn after that. Joe Biden and Ted Kennedy, swamp dwellers for life, lied horribly about Judge Bork, his beliefs and his record. The vilification of the judge was horrendous. Judge Bork said he was the lone conservative law professor at Yale Law School. Big media tried to get Judge Bork to withdraw his name but he forced a vote. Good for him.
“Trump has a plan to gut Social Security.”
lying Joe Biden 9-8-20
Remember Barry Goldwater pointing out that Social Security was actuarily unsound? Now most everyone admits it, even leftists. But every election they dust off the old scare tactic about Social Security being dumped by the Republicans. While in the Senate Barry voted to increase the monthly payment regularly – he knew people struggled. Barry was borked before Robert Bork became a big name.
