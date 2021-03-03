Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
No matter what we say or do, God’s word will not fail; this is the day God made for each of us, we can use it as we please.
This nation cannot make the wrong choice and get the right result. Scripture says bless the nation whose God is Lord, they shall have no other God before me my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. This nation says we want a savior but will not be obedient to his holy word. Christ says, we must love one another as he has loved us.
How can you say you love me, who you have not seen and you hate man who you have seen, you are a liar. We inherit sin from Adam and Eve but our Lord and Saviour paid the price for our sins when he gave his life on the cross. The things that are happening to this nation are the result of the failure of our young generation.
First school, the home which is no longer an institution of morality. This nation keep crossing the border. As she turns away from God’s holy word, our founding fathers have said, of all the books in our schools, the Holy Bible should be number one.
Political right is not to be traded for the truth. God’s holy word is freedom of speech. We pledge allegiance to the American flag which is a reminder that we are blessed to live in the greatest nation, the two greatest pledges are overlooked or we don’t know them. The pledge to the Christian flag, which is giving glory to the heavenly father not a domination and the pledge to the holy bible that I might not sin against God.
The virus that this nation is faced with is not the first time she has been faced with a problem. Seventy five years ago America was faced with the problem of one man wanting to rule the world, but it was a time when this nation along with others knew sincere prayer.
It was President Roosevelt who prayed a sincere prayer when he prayed by saying God almighty and he paused for seven minutes. No matter what problem this nation may be faced with , Jesus Christ will always be the answer. Christ has blessed this nation for 245 years. Lord Bless.
Johnny Blacke, MSG (R)
Letter to the editor
