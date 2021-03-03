Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Just a month now into the Biden- administration, a report card can be issued based on what Biden has said and done during his first month.
Biden’s call for unity never got off the ground due in part to his deceitfulness and mendacities, the second impeachment trial as well as the first on President Trump, was orchestrated by him and his faithful traitor cohorts of the democrat party to distract Biden’s ineptitude, and controversial executive orders. Those two trials cost the tax payers ten of millions of dollars in squandered money that could have been spent on poverty, solving the dysfunctional coronavirus distribution, fighting the drug war and helping the 11,000 people building the Keystone pipeline that had the rug pulled out from under them w/o notice.
Although, empathy from me is a stretch, or, misnomer as these workers are 100% unionized. My experience in business, knows full well that unions support in money and votes invariably and always goes to the democrat party, so for you pipeline workers who are out of work, no crocodile tears from me, you voted for that two face lying socialist, now go to the “Piggly Wiggly” and sack some okra and sun tea for your rent money. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. VOTE TRUMP in 2024.
Now that Biden is the president, you will see thousands of illegal immigrants cross over southern borders, and will be welcomed by this very liberal president; they will get coronavirus shots before you the American citizen, they will take away jobs that our own citizens will lose, they will rape your wives, sisters, and daughters and cause wrecks from driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Every bit of this information is on file with the FBI statistics on crime.
Finally, our freedom of speech has, and is under attack from the popular “Cancel Culture” philosophy of both individual and group free speech, and of course, eradicating our southern heritage, and replace it with “Black Lives Matter” programs. The most disturbing part of that nonsense is, the sacred mantra of (BLM) is, execute police officers, even our own police knelt down with arms wrapped around these rioters in solidarity. Go-Figure.
This is your 21st Century America.
Will we make it to 2024 for the return of Trump? I don’t think so, hopefully, Christ will return and give this world a bath .
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
